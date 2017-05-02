Commissioners talk Lowell Road, paid time off accrual, communications gear

FARMINGTON - County commissioners addressed a bevy of issues at Tuesday's meeting, scheduling a public hearing for a New Vineyard road complaint, dispensing with old communications equipment and meeting with nonunion employees about their accrual of paid time off.

Lowell Road in New Vineyard has been the subject of repeated disputes over the past decade between resident Cecile Lowell and the town, mostly regarding snow removal. More recently, Lowell approached the commissioners over the winter with a petition alleging that New Vineyard had not maintained the road properly. Lowell told commissioners that the road was not being plowed in a manner that allowed for easy access. In attempting to avoid a trailer and associated material located and/or parked near Lowell Road by a neighbor, the plow was swerving to the side, Lowell said, and not leaving adequate space between the ditch and snow bank.

Commissioners conducted a site visit in March but found there was too much snow to make any decision. They chose to wait until the snow had melted, asking New Vineyard officials to research the precise length and dimensions of the road.

Tuesday, commissioners scheduled a hearing for their May 16 meeting, beginning at 10:30 a.m., to discuss the issue. Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong suggested that the matter of the potentially-encroaching trailer should be dealt with by the town's planning board, not the county.

In other business, commissioners approved the sale of the county's old Motorola console to the Carrabassett Valley Communications Center. The new Zetron console has been installed at Franklin County Regional Communications Center, replacing the roughly 12-year-old Motorola. The value of the Motorola equipment was determined to be roughly $2,000; Emergency Communications Director Stanley Wheeler said that the Motorola would require between $10,000 and $15,000 to make it operational.

Commissioners approved the sale of the Motorola equipment to Carrabassett Valley for $2,000. The vote was two in favor with Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton abstaining, citing his unfamiliarity with the console upgrade, relative to the other commissioners. Brann joined the board after the purchase of the Zetron in December.

Commissioners also met with District Attorney Andrew Robinson and several employees in executive session for negotiations. Nonunion employees previously met and discussed their position on the issue of the accrual of paid time off, asking Robinson to act as their representative to the commissioners.

County employees accrue paid time off over the course of their tenure; upon their departure from the county's employ, the county pays 60 percent of the employee's wage for all unused paid time off. This issue, according to County Clerk Julie Magoon, is that the currently the county would need to pay more than $250,000 if every employee was to leave simultaneously.

The nonunion employees had developed a unified position on the issue and approached the commissioners to negotiate an agreement.