Commissioners to contact CMP as state senator expresses concern with transmission line project
FARMINGTON - County commissioners will draft a letter to Central Maine Power after the state senator representing Franklin County expressed concerns with how the project would benefit local communities.
Commissioners previously submitted a letter in support of the project, which would run a 145-mile transmission line from the Canadian border in western Somerset County down to a new AC/DC converter station in Lewiston. The project would deliver 1,200 megawatts of power generated by a Canadian hydroelectric company, Hydro-Québec, to Massachusetts. In Franklin County, roughly nine miles of line would be located in Farmington, seven miles in Jay and roughly four miles scattered through other communities.
State Sen. Tom Saviello (R - Wilton) has approached local selectboards and, on Tuesday, the commissioners to outline his concerns with the project, which he says will have a local impact without significant benefit to the region.
Saviello said that he became concerned after reviewing the bid proposals submitted by CMP and other companies in response to Massachusetts' request for proposals. Eversource's Northern Pass proposal in New Hampshire, Saviello said, involved a $200 million in funds earmarked for economic development, conservation and clean energy, among other benefits.
"In the state of Maine proposal, crickets, nothing," Saviello said, referring to economic development support. "I want the environment protected and I just want us treated right."
Saviello said that while the project would make use of existing transmission lines in Franklin County - the 53 miles of new line would be closer to the Canadian border - it would involve widening the corridor from 150 feet to 300 feet, installing 170-foot towers to accommodate the new lines.
Commissioners agreed to write a letter to CMP, inviting them to attend a meeting and discuss the issue.
Also on Tuesday, Saviello approached the Wilton Selectboard with similar concerns, having previously appeared before the Farmington board.
Wednesday, CMP did announce the creation of a Memorandum of Understanding for "investment in western Maine conservation and nature-based tourism infrastructure," relating to CMP's plan to have a portion of the transmission line to cross the Kennebec River in Somerset County. Details of the agreement have not been made public year, although CMP says it involves a "substantial local fund," the development of a visitor center, the transfer of lands along the Dead River to the nonprofit Western Mountains and Rivers Corporation.
The Future of the Hydro-Quebec and and CMP Transmissions Line is in our hands, any and all concerned about the natural beauty of Western Me. and Somerset County should be up in arms about a project out of Massachusetts called the "Northern Pass" Electricity coming from these transmissions lines goes to citizens of Massachusetts. The project was put before New Hampshire and defeated by a 7 to 0 vote. This is a lose,lose for Maine.
What kind of state are we going to leave our grandchildren and great grandchildren? If out of state projects can come into Maine and take a few miles here, a mountain and stream there. The children will never know the true natural beauty most everyone has had the pleasure of knowing that it will always be there.
For more information re:"Hydro-Quebec Project" go to the following site with questions and concerns.
Natural Resources Council of Maine
Thank you, Tom Saviello, for being on top of this.
Lots of interest and objection here.... but.. no concern about stripping and blowing to heck the mountain tops and installing pinwheels that can be seen from far away... A bit strange I say... I suggest that is probably because a different group of people making $$$$'s