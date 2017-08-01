Commissioners vote to discontinue roads, renovate bridges

FARMINGTON - Commissioners discontinued five Unorganized Territory roads for winter maintenance Tuesday, opting to continue maintaining a sixth after a landowner agreed to sign an easement allowing for the creation of a plow turnaround. Commissioners also approved replacing the decking on three U.T. bridges.

Tuesday's public hearing on discontinuing winter maintenance was the final step prior to the commissioners' vote. Under discussion was six roads, four of them in Madrid: Huntington Road, the Schoolhouse Road and the Buzzell Road, all off of the Reeds Mills Road, as well as the Dodge Road off the Rangeley Road. Other roads under consideration included the Curtis Road, which intersects with the Foster Hill Road in Freeman Township, and Marcy's Lane off the Weld Road in Washington Township. In total, the roads represent a seventh of a mile in length.

All of the roads were discontinued for winter maintenance with the exception of the Buzzell Road, which provides access for four landowners. Commissioners had considered that road for discontinuance in part due to their inability to establish an easement, as required by statute, to create a turnaround for plow trucks. Previously, the county's contracted plow truck had been turning around without an easement.

The landowner that appeared at Tuesday's public hearing said that while he would prefer not to sign an easement, he would do so if it meant the road would continue to be maintained. Commissioners agreed to not discontinue the road for winter maintenance at this time, waiting for the easement to be drawn up.

Commissioners had considered whether to discontinue the roads for summer maintenance in addition to snowplowing, but consultations with the county's attorney had indicated that the process to discontinue a road for summer maintenance was significantly more expensive and time consuming. An assessing agent would need to be employed and damages would need to be paid to landowners; discontinuing for winter maintenance simply requires a public hearing and a commissioner vote.

Commissioners also approved the purchase and delivery of concrete slabs to replace the wooden decking on three bridges: one at Marcy's Lane in Washington Township, one on the Reed Road in Salem and one in East Madrid. The total cost of all three replacements would be $48,000. Unlike wood planking, which lasts between 10 and 15 years, the concrete planks are expected to last 60 to 70 years, at approximately the same cost. Funds for the project will come out of the U.T. Roads & Bridges Reserve account.

Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton suggested discontinuing Marcy's Lane for summer maintenance, using the replacement planking project instead of paying damages, something he said the landowners would be supportive of. The county will check with its attorney about that possibility.

The county also approved offering a contractor $8,000 to repair the salt shed in Madrid, matching an estimate he had provided earlier this year. The county had requested proposals to repair the shed, which is located near the gravel pit, but received no bids. The $8,000 estimate, Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong noted, had been based on the contractor using spare lumber that may no longer be available. Commissioners voted, 2 to 1 with Barker opposed, to offer the project to the contractor at $8,000 or return to the board with an alternate figure.