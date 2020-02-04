Commissioners vote to not accept refugees

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Commissioners voted to not accept federally-resettled refugees in Franklin County at this time, arguing at Tuesday's meeting that the region couldn't support additional people.

Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton and Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong both supported the motion. Commissioner Charlie Webster of Farmington was absent.

Brann said that he had requested that the item be added to the agenda, citing concerns that the government could resettle a large number of refugees in Franklin County, overtaxing local services.

"I am not in support of this until we take care of our own people," Brann said.

Brann and Barker both said that they were concerned that hundreds of refugees could be settled by the government in Franklin County without adequate support.

"My district is hurting as it is," Barker said. "If we put more people into that area I think unemployment will grow and crime will go up."

The commissioners' discussion referenced an executive order announced by President Donald Trump on Sept. 26, 2019, requiring states and localities to consent in writing to the resettlement of refugees. That order was blocked by a federal judge in Maryland on Jan. 15 with a preliminary injunction, after advocacy groups took the issue to court.

Meanwhile, most states have provided consent to resettle refugees - Governor Janet Mills did so via a letter dated Dec. 16, 2019 - while Texas has refused consent and seven other states have yet to formally address the issue. In Maine, two other sets of county commissioners spoke to the issue late last month: according to the Bangor Daily News, Penobscot County commissioners passed a resolution supporting refugee resettlement, while Piscataquis County commissioners voted to send a letter indicating that the county did not have the resources to allow for the resettlement of refugees, according to The Piscataquis Observer.

Typically, the commissioners act as the municipal authority for the Unorganized Territory, rather than the organized towns.

Some of those in attendance at the meeting asked commissioners to invite more discussion on the issue prior to making a decision, arguing that refugees could represent a resource for broadening the tax base and filling needed positions, such as medical professionals.

Commissioners were amenable to hearing from someone at the governor's office at a future meeting. Barker, who made the motion, did attach the stipulation that commissioners not accept refugees in their districts until someone explained the program to the board.

In other business, commissioners approved the hiring of Jeffrey Dresser as a full-time dispatcher at the Franklin County Regional Communications Center, as well as the hiring of Felicia Floyd in the utility position at that facility. Henry Nowinski was also hired as a part-time dispatcher. Both Dresser and Nowinski had first responder experience, via NorthStar EMS and the Livermore Falls Fire Department, respectively, while Floyd is a certified dispatcher.

Acting Director Amanda Simoneau said that all three individuals had the recommendation of the interview committee. She noted, in a letter addressed to the commissioners, that the hires brought the communications center up to being fully staffed.

Commissioners also authorized the purchase of handheld cameras for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at the cost of $11,320. The funding for those cameras will be provided by Stonegarden, a federal program providing support to law enforcement agencies near the U.S. borders.

Commissioners also approved the installation of security features at county facilities. These included security cameras at the District Attorney's Office at the cost of approximately $1,000 to $1,200 as well as going with a different alarm button service for offices in the courthouse. County offices in the courthouse currently use the same system as the courts, which has different protocols; officials want each use of the system to be treated similar to a 9-1-1 call, rather than contacting court security or another agency directly. The cost of installing the new system is expected to be $1,960, with a 5-year contract costing $30 per month.