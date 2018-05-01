Commissioners vote to utilize new salary structure

FARMINGTON - County Commissioners approved the adoption of a system of salary ranges at Tuesday's meeting, ending the use of a step plan that county officials say was not being regularly adhered to.

The range-based system, which sets minimum and maximum salaries based on a wage survey prepared by Human Resource Partners, LLC, assigns every position a 1-through-10 grade. Those grades are based on characteristics such as job responsibilities, required education level and number of supervised employees. The Emergency Management Agency Director position, for example, is on the same grade level as a Franklin County Sheriff's Office lieutenant. Each grade is then assigned a minimum and maximum possible salary, based off a survey of other counties and similar organizations.

The survey indicated that on average the county employees were very near the average level that Human Resource Partners had created by looking at other counties and municipalities, with Franklin County coming in at 99.6 percent. Certain positions were lower, patrol deputies for example were previously listed at 89 percent of the average surveyed pay, while others were higher. Deputy pay was later impacted by the new three-year contract, which included a $1 per hour increase applied during each of the three years.

The county had previously used a schedule of steps which triggered after certain time periods, unrelated to the job performance of employees. The issue, according to critics, is that the step plan was not adhered to over the years, resulting in employee salaries set outside of the plan, making it largely worthless.

In addition to resetting the county to a new, uniformly-applied plan, the range-based system allowed for more flexibility for department heads and commissioners when it came to year-to-year performance reviews and salary changes.

"I'd like to have some control over the step process," Commissioner Charlie Webster of Farmington said.

Commissioners unanimously approved adopting the new grade plan, which will also apply to elected officials.

The board then met with a number of county employees in executive session regarding annual salaries, and how they would be impacted under the new plan. Coming out of executive session, they approved new budget totals that will be presented to the Budget Committee at its meeting this Thursday.

Commissioners also moved to set the wage increase for non-union employees at 2 percent for the 2018-19 budget. They also addressed the probate judge and treasurer positions, both of which are up for reelection this year. Probate Judge Richard Morton is not running for his position this year; Margot Joly of Weld was listed by the Secretary of State on April 17 as the only candidate, running as a Democrat. The commissioners moved to keep the position's pay at $32,000 after Dec. 31, but eliminate the flex benefits following Morton's retirement from the position on that date.

Treasurer Pamela Prodan of Wilton is running for her current position as the Democratic candidate, against challenger Quenten Clark of Farmington, the Republican candidate. After some discussion, commissioners opted against adjusting the treasurer position's flex benefits at this time. The treasurer salary will be listed in the proposed budget at a little more than $16,000.

The Budget Committee, a group made up of nine selectpersons, will take up the budget this Thursday. That budget will include the salary adjustments proposed by the commissioners. After meetings on May 3 and May 10, the committee will hold a public hearing on May 24 at the Franklin County Courthouse at 6 p.m. The committee will vote on May 31 to set the budget, followed by an opportunity by commissioners to override elements of the committee's budget with unanimous votes. The budget committee would then have the final say, vetoing commissioner changes with a two-thirds majority vote.