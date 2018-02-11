Community forum on helping homeless youth this Thursday

FARMINGTON - Join New Beginnings and community representatives from Franklin County Safe Places for Youth in Need on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Old South Church (227 Main Street) for a community forum to help homeless youth.

Attendees will learn more about a community-wide collaboration to accelerate efforts to end youth homelessness across Franklin County. Organizers will be addressing how community members can get involved and answer questions about how Host Homes can provide a critical safety net for homeless youth. There will be three to four youth speaking at the event about homelessness and sharing their stories.

For more information contact: Cindy Harnden, cindy@newbeginmaine.org or by phone at (207) 778-6193.