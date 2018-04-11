Community heath program making mark with benefit event collaboration

FARMINGTON - A group of University of Maine at Farmington students are putting the themes of their major into practice this month, as they work to augment a local fundraiser.

Students in Kate Callahan's Disease Prevention and Health Promotion course are working to add a healthy element to the Franklin County Children's Task Force's April 28 fundraiser, a 70s themed dance party. The students take the class as part of the Community Health program, which includes out-of-classroom components that range from data collection to undertaking projects to aid the community. The students believe that by assisting FCCTF they can provide a boost for the event, while also raising awareness about their own issues.

"We provide more people, more advertising for the event," Junior Lily Russell said. "We help out."

Callahan's class split into three groups, with students tackling different aspects of community health. The food security team has placed collection boxes for non-perishable food at Java Joe's, Ron's Market and the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center, as well as schools in the Rumford area - one of the student's hometown. The students hope to raise more than 300 pounds of food for pantries in Farmington, Wilton, Industry, Kingfield and Phillips. The collection boxes will remain out until April 28, when the dance party is scheduled to be held.

Another group is working to provide nutritional food options at the event. Cookbooks that feature information about local food stands and recipes that can be cooked from food available at the farmers market. They are also creating some of the decorations, including table toppers with 70s themes and nutritional information: 'the difference between broccoli and bacon' for example. The group is seeking to promote good eating behaviors and the accessibility of locally-produced food during the event.

"They let us come and crash their party, basically," student Brittany Birmingham said.

A third group is promoting physical activity and has been organizing a line dancing event with an associated raffle with prizes. Students said they were hoping to highlight forms of exercise that went beyond the gym.

In general, the projects are designed to illustrate to students the organization that goes into an event.

"There's a lot of moving parts, even for something like prizes and line dancing," Senior Ethan Nash said.

The 'That 70s Dance Party' is April 28 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the University of Maine at Farmington's North Dining Hall. Those attending the event are invited to dress in their best 70s attire. Appetizers and awards will be from 6 to 7 p.m., with the dance floor opening up at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite.com, by visiting our Facebook Event, or by visiting Calico Patch in Farmington or the White Elephant in Strong. Tickets are $10 per person in advance or $15 per person and $25 per couple at the door.