Community members gather in aftermath of Monday’s explosion

FARMINGTON - Hundreds of community members filled the pews of Old South Congregational Church Monday evening, following an explosion that killed a member of the Farmington Fire Rescue and injured several other people.

When the Old South ran out of candles to distribute, attendees were encouraged to share with those nearby.

The candlelight vigil was arranged at Old South after an explosion at the LEAP facility on the Farmington Falls Road this morning killed a member of the Farmington Fire Department and injured six others as well as a maintenance employee of LEAP. Firefighters responded to reports of a gas smell in the building at 8:07 a.m. Monday morning. While the firefighters were investigating, the building exploded.

Capt. Michael Bell, 68, a 30-year veteran of Farmington Fire Rescue, was killed in the explosion, according to information released by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland Monday afternoon. Among the injured was Fire Chief Terry Bell, 62; Capt. Timothy D. Hardy, 40; Capt. Scott Baxter, 37; Firefighter Theodore Baxter, 64; Firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24; and LEAP maintenance employee Larry Lord, 60.

All six men were transported via helicopter or ground transport from Franklin Memorial Hospital. Maine Medical Center in Portland later indicated that five patients were admitted from Farmington: four are being treated in the intensive care unit, while the fifth is being treated for less severe injuries. Lord was flown to Mass General Hospital, according to state officials.

Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross was also injured in the blast; he was treated and released from Franklin Memorial Hospital.

In addition to destroying the LEAP building, the explosion damaged an unknown number of adjacent structures, including trailers in a nearby park. The American Red Cross of Maine reported Monday evening that 10 people displaced by the explosion were receiving short-term assistance to meet immediate food and shelter needs. The organization is also making casework, disaster mental health and spiritual care services available to community members in need in connection to the disaster.

"We gather in shock and dismay and in support of the families of the victims from today's events. In spite of today's tragedy, this town will rebuild both emotionally and physically," Reverend Margaret Proctor said at the vigil.

Community members were encouraged to stay as long as they needed. A prayer service was held earlier in the evening at St. Joseph Church.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has set up a place to donate to LEAP Inc., one of their community partners. Donations can be made online (www.uwtva.org), via mail (PO Box 126, Farmington 04938) or at the United Way office at 218 Fairbanks Road.