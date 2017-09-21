Community partnership works to fill gap in FMH employment

LIVERMORE FALLS - Thanks to a new partnership between Spruce Mountain Adult Education, Franklin Memorial Hospital and The Academy of Medical Professionals, community members can now access training to become fully certified medical assistants, and in most cases, find employment immediately after.

"We've been working on this for two years. I couldn't be more excited," Director of SMAE Robyn Raymond said.

Raymond began working at SMAE three years ago, and has spent the last two building this pilot program. The idea blossomed after a conversation at the Franklin County Network between FMH's Tania Dawson and Raymond- one of them describing a huge gap in qualified candidates and the other with ample resources at her fingertips for filling that gap. The biggest hold back, she said, was curriculum.

"We tried working on it ourselves, but we were in way over our heads."

After coming to the realization that she was not a medical specialist, Raymond began seeking other help. The Academy of Medical Professionals had worked with SMAE in the past, training adult learners to become proficient in medical billing and coding, so when Raymond was seeking help with building curriculum, AMP stepped in.

Now, with the first orientation launching Sept. 25, each partner plays an important role in the training. SMAE provides the space, funding for the program and support for the students- a crucial piece for many adult learners- while FMH will provide a skilled trainer and AMP will provide the necessary curriculum.

"It's a great partnership," Raymond said.

Not only does the program place graduates into jobs after successful completion of the training, internship and national exam, it also boasts a pre-registration job shadow to ensure interest, and offers financial assistance if eligible.

Anyone interested is encouraged to contact Robyn Raymond at Spruce Mountain Adult Education by calling 897-6404 or emailing rraymond@rsu73.com. Classes begin Oct. 19 and will take place every Tuesday and Thursday for 16 weeks.

For all other Spruce Mountain Adult Education offerings you can go to http://rsu73.maineadulted.org/.