Community rallies around local teacher, farmer after crash

STRONG - A local teacher is expected to make a full recovery from a tractor crash that took place Saturday, with her family hoping she'll be back home Thursday.

According to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Hannah Webber of New Vineyard was thrown from her tractor Saturday afternoon while driving down the South Strong Road. Franklin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brad Scovil responded to the crash.

Hannah's husband Seth Webber said the bale spears attached to the front of the tractor came off after hitting a bump in the road. When the tractor hit the spears Hannah was thrown from her seat and under the back wheels.

She was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital where she was then taken by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She is being treated for a lacerated liver and broken arm.

"We're very lucky," Seth Webber said. "The support from the community has been tremendous. People are coming out from everywhere."

Seth said their family and friends have rallied together to keep things running at the dairy farm while they've been away. Hannah and Seth have two young boys and have operated a successful dairy farm with Organic Valley for the last five years.

A Go Fund Me account has been started to support the Webbers. It can be seen by clicking here. W.G. Mallett School, where Hannah teaches, is in the process of organizing a fundraiser as well.

"I just think of her as Glinda the Good Witch. She's always cheerful, up beat and has a can-do attitude about everything we do here. She's a well-loved member of the staff," Principal Tracy Williams said.