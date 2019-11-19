Community team allocates LEAP explosion funds

FARMINGTON - A total of 550 individuals, businesses, school districts and other organizations have made donations of nearly $180,000 through United Way of the Tri-Valley Area's fund to help those affected by the Sept. 16 explosion.

The LEAP Explosion Fund was established by the local United Way after the new LEAP office building at 313 Farmington Falls Road exploded on Sept. 16 due to a propane leak. The incident killed Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell, severely injured seven other firefighters and LEAP maintenance director Larry Lord. The explosion also displaced 33 people, significantly affected 14 LEAP employees as well as two adjacent businesses. UWTVA established the Explosion Fund that same day to help collect donations for those affected.

In addition to the fund organized by UWTVA, a Go Fund Me page was established for Larry Lord, the Farmington Firemen's Benevolent Association accepted donations, as did the Farmington Disaster Relief Fund organized by the town. The Disaster Relief fund has raised more than $89,000 which has been partially distributed to the families affected to help with relocation costs and general living expenses.

A committee was formed with representatives from the town of Farmington, the business community, Franklin County Emergency Management, Farmington Police Department, social service agencies, the mental health field, LEAP and United Way. It has met three times and allocated $132,985 in immediate funding to help with a variety of needs, including first and last months' rent and security deposits; replacement of household items; transportation costs and infrastructure repair.

The committee is now meeting monthly to steward the remaining donations so that yet-to-be determined needs can be addressed, such as mental health services and medical needs. The committee is also reviewing ways to potentially provide a contribution to an affordable housing project grant to leverage additional donations to provide low-cost housing, which was demonstrated as a need in the weeks following the explosion as disaster relief committee representatives were trying to secure housing for those who had been displaced.

Those experiencing trauma from the events of Sept. 16 are encouraged to reach out for help by calling 211 (24 hours a day), seven days a week for a list of mental health services in the region. If cost is a barrier, the LEAP Explosion Fund may be able to help. Requests can be made to Megan Goodine at megan@leapcommunity.org.

If you are interested in volunteering or have goods or services to provide, or you were affected and need something, United Way established a Facebook page to connect people. Please post to www.facebook.com/farmingtonexplosionassistance. Not a Facebook user? Call United Way at 778-5048 and staff will post for you.