Community turns out to check out renovated school

RANGELEY - Members of the community got their first look at the newly-renovated Rangeley Lakes Regional School Thursday night, as students guided them through new hallways, classrooms and labs.

The school has mostly completed a $5 million renovation of the 40-year-old school, with Principal Georgia Campbell saying that school officials are going through the last of a punch list with the contractor.

"We're very excited to show the building off," Campbell said.

New improvements include the new wing for high school classrooms, a new entryway that allows greater visibility of visitors by the office staff, new spaces for Special Education rooms on the first floor, and lot of new paint, new floors and ceilings, and remodeled locker rooms. A number of improvements targeted Americans with Disabilities Act issues, including new handicap-accessible doors and bathrooms and a new elevator. A new sprinkler system was installed and asbestos was removed from the old building.

The debt service funding for the project was approved by the Regional School Unit 78 communities of Rangeley, Dallas Plantation, Magalloway Plantation, Rangeley Plantation and Sandy River Plantation in October 2015.

Teachers and community members filled the building Thursday, showing off new spaces with the help of student tour guides. In addition to the classrooms in the new wing, the renovation reorganized the main office area near the entryway, the nurse's office, the staff lounge and the locker rooms.