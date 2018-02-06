Company working to address county communication issues

FARMINGTON - Emergency first responders reported no new problems over the weekend and the company that manufactured Franklin County's console said it was committed to correcting any remaining issues at Tuesday's commissioner meeting.

For the past several months, issues with audio quality and lost transmissions have been reported by first responders operating in Franklin County. These specific issues are believed to be tied to the Franklin Regional Communications Center's new console, a Zetron MAX that was installed in March 2017. The console replaced a 12-year-old Motorola model and cost the county $166,000, with half of that money coming out of the county's tax increment financing fund.

The dropped audio issue was eventually traced to an element of the console designed to prevent the transmission of background noise over the radio. The feature was incorrectly triggering in response to the dispatcher's actual voice, which naturally rises and falls as he or she speaks into the microphone.

A new software patch - called 5.1 - was installed last Wednesday; the commissioners met with members of the Dispatch Advisory Board Thursday morning. At that meeting, police chiefs Heidi Wilcox and Jack Peck, of Wilton and Farmington respectively, reported communication issues that very morning. They, and others, termed the issues as ones of public safety, as they could interfere with officers, firefighters or others attempting to either receive or relay information.

"We haven't had good luck with it over the last four to six weeks," Wilton Fire Chief Sonny Dunham said Tuesday, referring to communications prior to last weekend. Tones were sometimes transmitted with the accompanying information dropped and communications were either dropped or came in "squelchy," Dunham said.

Since then, Communications Director Stanley Wheeler said that the dropped audio issue had been fixed by the introduction of patch 5.1. Other issues reported by Peck and Wilcox - for example, Farmington police officers couldn't log into the system Thursday morning - had been addressed by resetting settings following the patch. At one point, Wheeler said, the county's consultant Rick Davol reset the console to factory defaults and reworked the settings from scratch.

Wheeler had been listening to traffic from Friday through Monday and said that it was "as clear as it's ever been."

Peck and Wilcox agreed that the dropped and garbled audio issues had not reoccurred over the past few days. Wilcox, however, said that she had spoken with dispatchers at the Franklin Regional Communications Center and asked if they had confidence in the Zetron MAX. They indicated that they did not have confidence in the system, Wilcox said.

Zetron sent two executives to Tuesday's meeting: Scott French, vice president and general manager of Zetron Americas, and Mark Cranmore, senior product manager of the MAX console. French said that Zetron hoped to regain the county's confidence. He apologized, saying that it took the company a long time to realize the severity of the issue facing the area. Franklin County's issues were now reviewed daily at Zetron, he said, and the company had been meeting with Oxford County officials about other issues in that county.

Other issues reported by Franklin County responders include an echoing effect when patching different channels, mouse functionality within the program and an inability to easily mute other channels. The last issue is an important one, Wilcox said; dispatchers were not able to mute channels when trying to listen to a specific call, risking a high-priority communication being overwritten by another, louder channel.

Zetron is preparing another patch, 5.2, which will address more of the county's issues. Some elements of 5.2 were already on Franklin County's console, Cranmore said, and the entire patch would be available after a week or two of testing. Zetron will send a technician to Franklin County when that patch is deployed to ensure it functioned correctly.

Commissioner Terry Brann said that he contacted some other Maine counties that use Zetron consoles and that they hadn't reported having Franklin County's problems. He reiterated his previous request for a specific timeline to have Zetron correct the existing issues. The Zetron representatives said they would provide one to the county.

Farmington Fire Chief Terry Bell asked whether the county shouldn't push for new equipment, given the issues that had arisen over the past several months. Rangeley Fire Chief Tim Pellerin also asked about how county officials could ensure the longevity of the console, given recent events.

Zetron's representatives said that the issues were strictly software, not hardware, in nature. The consoles were built to public safety standards and had good track records for longevity, they said.

The console has a one-year warranty. Zetron has indicated they will not start that warranty until after county officials had indicated they were satisfied with the equipment.

Some public safety officials at the meeting did bring up other concerns, such as dead spots in the northern part of the county, but those issues are related to emergency communication coverage, rather than the console. The county has been working on other, infrastructure-related solutions to some of those issues, unrelated to the work on the console.