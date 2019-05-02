Compost site dedicated to Tom Eastler

FARMINGTON - Just off the Dump Road, before the recycling center and behind a chain link gate, is a hill of rich, chocolatey-brown compost in the center of a concrete pad, waiting for Sunday's big sale. As customers drive to the pile, members of the Farmington Compost Cooperative on hand to load buckets and pickup truck beds, they will pass a new addition: a sign that reads 'Tom Eastler Memorial Compost Site.'

Created by Signworks, the sign indicates, among other things, that: '[Eastler] especially enjoyed working with the UMF students and meeting with the many townsfolk during annual sales events, where he deftly filled their vehicles with his beloved compost."

Sue Eastler recalled many stops at the pile so her husband could check one thing or another. A week before the beloved Farmington resident, University of Maine at Farmington professor and definite compost-enthusiast died, he had Sue Eastler bring him to the Dump Road site. He wanted to check on his backhoe. The equipment was later willed to the Farmington Compost Cooperative.

The site that would later come under the ownership of the FCC was created in 2005, thanks to a Maine State Planning Office grant, and administered by the Sandy River Recycling Association. The popular program was eliminated by SRRA in December 2013; the association itself was in the process of dissolving and would follow suit in June 2014. Tom Eastler approached the SRRA executive board and the Farmington Board of Selectmen, advocating for a coalition of volunteers that would take over the operation. Selectmen agreed, on the condition that the operation would run at no cost to the town, and accepted transfer of SRRA's state composting license. They gave Eastler two years to get the project underway.

Town Manager Richard Davis noted that Eastler was instrumental in getting the entire composting venture started, eventually turning it into one of the premier operations in the state.

"Just a great, great citizen," Davis said, noting that Eastler also served for years on the town's Planning Board. It was fitting, Davis said, that compost from Eastler's project should enrich the life of gardens and plants throughout the region.

Within the first year of its partnership with UMF, producer of the Farmington Compost Cooperative's food scraps, FCC was pulling 16 tons out of the waste stream per semester. The food scraps are combined with animal waste from the Farmington Fairgrounds, carefully mixed, periodically turned and piled to produce the compost that funds the FCC.

Eastler was the primary operator, utilizing students through the UMF Sustainable Campus Coalition for muscle, while Mark King, an environmental specialist in the Maine Department of Environmental Protection's sustainability unit, provided his expertise in managing the pile.

King, the head of the Maine Compost School in addition to his DEP role, recalled Eastler constantly researching new facts about compost to share with him. "He always wanted to teach," King said. "He wanted you to keep learning."

With Eastler's death last year, Waste Management is serving as the operator. King noted that the FCC would look to create an internship program this summer to begin overseeing the pile.

The success of the FCC operation has only grown over the past few years. King noted that the annual compost sale had expanded to an additional date and that this year, three such sales would be scheduled: the May 5 spring sale, another sale for summertime visitors later this year and an autumn "putting gardens to bed" sale.

The compost sale on Sunday will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the Tom Eastler Memorial Compost Site at 175 Dump Road. Backhoe scoops of compost are $30, large buckets are $10 and small buckets are $5. There's no geographic limit - gardeners from all over are welcome - and no limit on how much compost one can purchase. The money raised goes toward FCC's costs in maintaining the pile.