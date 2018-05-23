Concerns raised over CMP transmission line proposal
FARMINGTON - Selectmen listened to concerns regarding the proposed Central Maine Power transmission line from state Senator Tom Saviello Tuesday night, along with the voices of several other local residents including former state Senator Walter Gooley.
The proposed line would run from the Canadian border in western Somerset County down into a new AC/DC converter station in Lewiston, with 45 miles requiring a newly established corridor. The New England Clean Energy Connect was the accepted bid from a request for proposals by Massachusetts to bring up to 9.45 Terawatts of clean energy power into the state. The line would deliver 1,200 Megawatts of power from a Canadian hydroelectric company, Hydro-Québec, to the New England grid.
According to CMP's website, the project ensures 1,700 jobs in Maine annually for the next five years, as well as $18 million in increased property tax revenues each year for host communities. Energy savings, as previously reported, are projected by CMP to save New England customers $3.9 billion in the next 20 years, with Massachusetts customers saving $150 million annually. Maine customers would reportedly save $40 million annually.
"As your district Senator, I have a responsibility to make sure you have all the facts and you were not given those," Saviello told the board."It's not so much about stopping it from happening, but getting questions answered."
Saviello reported that two other similar projects were proposed in Vermont and New Hampshire by two different companies and each were offered $200 and $300 million in economic development funds.
"CMP has been crickets. They have offered zero and that bothers me. We're going to see our forests cut. We're going to be taking a risk and we should be getting something out of that," he said.
Gooley also expressed concern about the project.
Others across the state have raised concern over the project as well, including the Natural Resources Council of Maine. A recent study conducted on the economic benefits concluded that the company used a predicted 60 percent inflation rate of energy prices in the future, creating a matched inflation in benefits.
"The initial analysis has raised a lot of big questions," NRCM staff attorney Sue Ely said.
Senator Saviello said he will be digging deeper into the project over the next month and plans to return to the board with more information by July 1. Although Farmington has already voiced support of the project last year, Saviello said he hopes the board will consider revoking that support.
Over the past few years we have seen the windmills in our beautiful hills and this was done to send electricity to Massachusetts. We the citizens of Maine are not getting near enough benefit from these projects. The citizens of Maine are giving up our forest, our hills and views for about nothing. I believe we should say no to any more electrical projects in Western Maine. They are doing these projects here because they don't have to reimburse us.
The benefit of jobs is short lived, it is great until the project is done, and then we are left with the scar.
A big question for me, and I would imagine for all concerned is whether or not this would reduce the energy cost in the state of Maine. One of the biggest hindrances to job growth in any rural areas is the total cost of doing business. We lack a good infrastructure to attract employers to Western Maine. A cheaper energy source would help. Again, I don't know any details about this project but approval should be tied to a price reduction in rates. Hydro power is not subject to geopolitical volatility like fossil fuels so my comment is not an unreasonable request. As always, focus on the benefit to all consumers not just during the project but for a twenty year period. Then we can have better debates about the impact to the landscape. If we are going to give something up, we must have something in return and better profit margins for CMP is not a win for the people. Our region has already seen that corporations do not share the wealth or add good paying jobs here even when they have record profits and enormous cash reserves.
I too prefer the beautiful vista of an unspoiled landscape, so please don't get me wrong. But when it comes to windmills vs. power lines that traverse over hill and dale, I prefer the look of windmills. And at least they are somewhat clean energy producers. We have had power lines for as long as I remember, so I think we tend to ignore how ugly they are.
My hope is that someone will pay attention to defeating reversal of the flow of oil through the aging pipeline that traverses across Maine; google it. Look at mining in Maine and the pollution and damage it has caused, and who benefits from it (not Mainers!).
How about this for a futuristic idea...for every mile of new transmission line CMP puts in, they would be required to install X number of solar panels along the route. Think of all the south facing slopes along the way. Those wide areas along transmission lines are already kept groomed and clear. Also, the power line would be right next to the panels to hook into. That would provide an additional long term source of low cost renewable energy for Mainers...gee the rates might even go down. But, this kind of idea will never fly with the present PUC and Lepage in office.
Follow the money that is changing hands on this deal...Therein will lie the truth for all concerned....Promise by major corporations are only hot air....
and when the contract is signed....it is all over but the letters to the editor.