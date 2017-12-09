Concert to raise money for ecumenical heating fund

FARMINGTON - A Christmas concert on Dec. 14 will raise money for the ECU HEAT program, providing low-income households with deliveries of heating fuel this winter.

New England Celtic Arts and Old South Congregational Church will present “A Fine Winter's Night” with Matt and Shannon Heaton along with special guest Andrew Harris on Thursday, Dec. 14 in Farmington. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

The event will benefit the ECU HEAT program, replacing the annual Heat Dance in February. The Sandy River Charitable Foundation will match up to $5,000 raised at that event. For those unable to attend, all donations received between Dec. 1-15 will be counted toward the matching grant opportunity.

According to the Governor’s Energy Office, the price for oil and kerosene is 20 percent higher than the price a year ago. Most ECU HEAT recipients use liquid fuel. Since the beginning of October, Maine fuel prices have increased between 5 and 9 percent for oil, kerosene and propane. A 20 percent increase over last winter means that ECU HEAT needs to raise 20 percent more to cover the need.

By the end of November, 130 "50 for $50" applications were processed by Western Maine Community Action and sent to vendors for delivery. Each application represents a household paying $50 for 50 gallons of fuel. Wood or pellets may also be delivered to those who use solid fuel as their primary heating source. By the end of March the number of applicants is likely to reach closer to 300. To those still waiting for an appointment for federal HEAP approval, 50 gallons of fuel their neighbors help pay for can be a real life-saver.

The program is paid for by the Franklin County Ecumenical Heating Fund, a ministry of Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry.

The '50 for $50' program is designed as a plan—ahead program, encouraging families to save $50 in advance to help pay for their own fuel. The ECU HEAT ministry serves every community in Franklin County, except Jay, which is served instead by the Good Neighbor Fund, and is widely supported by churches, organizations, United Way and local residents from all over Franklin County. Applications are available at WMCA, churches and town halls.

The Dec. 14 program will feature Matt and Shannon Heaton and special guest Andrew Harris. The Heatons are no strangers to high-profile Christmas programs. Matt has played with the Boys of the Lough for their Christmas tour, while Shannon has appeared with the Celtic Christmas Sojourn production at the Cutler Majestic Theater, and and the companion DVD released by Rounder Records. They also recorded a Christmas album with the band Siúcra (“A Very Siúcra Christmas”).

Opening the show will be University of Maine Performing Arts Chair and director of Deertrees Theatre, Andrew Harris. Harris will perform the Dylan Thomas classic A Child's Christmas in Wales.

Fine Winter’s Night will feature songs dating from the 12th to the 21st century, husband-and-wife harmonies, and instrumental accompaniment on guitar, bouzouki and Irish flute.

Donations will be accepted at the concert. Tickets are $20, with a portion being donated to ECU HEAT. Reservations are required, as this is normally a sold out event. Please call 491-5919 to reserve seating.

Donations to ECU HEAT may also be mailed by Dec. 15 to ECU HEAT, P.O. Box 147, Farmington, ME 04938.