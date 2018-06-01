Congregations hope to elevate church with People Lifter project

FARMINGTON - On March 20, 1938, the First Baptist Church burned to the ground.

The fire, which was believed to have started around a wood stove in the kitchen, completely destroyed the wooden building on Academy Street. Undeterred, Pastor Albert Henderson and members of the church sold 10-cent bricks and organized other fundraisers to build a new, brick building at the cost of $40,000. The cornerstone was laid in 1940 and, following the pastor's unexpected death in 1946, the church had a new name: Henderson Memorial Baptist Church.

Today, Henderson's congregation, joined by members of the co-inhabiting Summit Faith Church, attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a new addition to the historic structure. With a $130,000 total project cost, the fundraising bricks will be more expensive than back in 1938, but the goal is the same: to create an inclusive space for a community.

"It's quite a legacy," Summit Faith Pastor Ryan Goding said Thursday.

"It is a legacy," Rev. Susan Crane of Henderson Memorial Baptist agreed.

Henderson Memorial and Summit Faith share use of the building on Academy Street. All three levels can be in use on any given Sunday morning, as a cooperative spirit and some ingenious scheduling allows for more than 100 people to fill the 80-year-old building. The church also sees use for meetings and gatherings of all sorts, adding to its relevance to the downtown area.

A longstanding issue has been handicap accessibility, particularly for the Fellowship Hall located on the lower level. The congregations' leadership has seen the issue grow in importance over the past few years, as attendees have aged.

"The need for a lift to safely transport church members has been evident for some time," Crane said.

In 2008, Arlene Low, a retired University of Maine at Farmington education professor and long time church member, passed away. She left a bequest and a parting request that organizers consider installing a "people lifter" to allow everyone to attend events on different levels of the church.

Crane said that members ran with the idea, but couldn't come up with a configuration that would allow a lift to be installed inside the building. Instead, plans were drawn up for a 16-foot by 20-foot addition located beside the Academy Street entrance, near street-side parking. That space will include stairs up to the second floor and down into the ground level, reducing traffic on existing stairwells during busy Sunday services, as well as a Ver-Tran lift capable of transporting two people at a time.

Goding and Summit Faith threw their support behind the project. Despite having a generally younger congregation, compared to Henderson, Goding said that he could immediately see the long term benefits.

"I think it's great that people want to eliminate accessibility as an obstacle for the community," Goding said. "It is extremely practical, looking to the future of the congregation."

The project is expected to cost $130,000, with $32,000 to be raised through fundraisers organized by the congregations. The bulk of the other funds are expected to come from endowments, Crane said.

The general contractor for the project is John Bell, owner of Sandy River Builders and a deacon in Summit Faith. He anticipates a June 11 start date, with the project to dig the hole, breach the church foundation and first floor walls and construct the addition taking two or three months to complete. Worship is not expected to be unduly impacted by construction.

So far, the congregations have raised nearly $15,000 of its $32,000 goal for the People Lifter project. A pie sale will be held on July 4, accompanying the annual hot dog giveaway to benefit the ecumenical heating fund, and members hope to sell 100 pies at $10 each.

The community is also invited to contribute to the project by donating $10 for one or more bricks for the addition. That idea, of course, stems from the 10 cent bricks sold to finance the church's construction.

For more information about the project, please visit here. A gofundme site has been created to raise funds: it can be found here. Those seeking a low-tech option can either mail a check to HMBC, P.O. Box 147, Farmington or stop in at the church.