Connecticut man arrested after early morning altercation

FARMINGTON - An altercation inside a Perham Street apartment led to felony charges for a Connecticut man earlier this morning, according to police.

Colin V. Phillips, 40 of Roxbury, Conn., was arrested on charges of burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon in the early morning hours of Monday. According to the Farmington Police Department, the charges stem from the alleged unlawful entry of a Perham Street apartment and an ensuing altercation that drew multiple law enforcement agencies to the scene.

According to FPD Sgt. Edward Hastings IV, police responded to an apartment complex on Perham Street at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning after receiving a complaint about an altercation. It is alleged that Phillips had gone into an apartment without permission, reportedly somehow unlocking a locked door in the process. Once inside, Phillips allegedly got into a physical altercation with the inhabitants, resulting in minor injury to Phillips and one occupant. Phillips was forced out of the apartment, Hastings said, which is when police located him on Perham.

Phillips, who was reportedly struck on the head during the altercation, was medically cleared and then transported to Franklin County Detention Center. The occupant suffered a "minor abrasion" to the head and received no medical treatment at the scene.

Hastings said that Phillips had some history with the Perham Street address, although not the specific apartment, as well as one of the apartment's occupants. The burglary charge stems from the alleged unlawful entry, while the assault charge was elevated to an aggravated assault charge due to Phillips reportedly carrying a four- to five-foot long walking stick, although he is not alleged to have used the stick during the altercation.

Bail was set at $5,000 cash, Hastings said; that bail was paid and Phillips was released earlier today.

Other responding agencies included University of Maine at Farmington Public Safety and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, as well as NorthStar EMS.