Cornhole and margaritas to support Senior Farm Shares program

FARMINGTON - Because of a collaborative effort between several community organizations, seniors will now have access to fresh local produce, brought straight to their doorstep.

When Rustic Roots Farm owners Erica Emery and Dave Allen opened their fields to the community in 2013, they began to see an immediate trend in who was picking up- or rather, who wasn't.

"Our farm shares weren't attracting seniors. We wanted to be all inclusive, all ages and backgrounds," Emery said.

Emery began applying for the state funded senior farm share program in an effort to get fresh vegetables to home-bound seniors. Every year brought a new application, and every year Rustic Roots was turned down. Finally, Emery decided to take the matter into her own hands.

She approached Rev. Paul Dumais from St. Joseph's in Farmington, seeking a foundation to build her idea on. Dumais didn't hesitate. He not only agreed to the partnership, but offered Emery seed money to get started on and connected her with a local effort through Catholic Charities that provides companionship to isolated seniors.

"THAT is collaboration," Emery said.

The partnership has now opened the doors to Rustic Roots vegetables for 10 different seniors living in Franklin County, half of whom get the food delivered straight to their homes by Catholic Charities Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Crowe. Each share gets $120 worth of seasonal crops into the hands of those in need.

"Our goal is to always include something fresh for them to eat and something that could last in storage for a couple of weeks. In some ways I think our seniors use the food even more wisely than other share holders might. Plus it gets fresh food to people who can't garden as easily anymore," Emery said.

With a successful first season underway, the collaboration hopes to continue to expand. They want to include more local farms, reaching further out into Franklin County. An event this Saturday will help spread the word about the new program and hopefully raise some funds to keep it going in the future.

Newly established Uno Mas will host the weekend's event, donating $1 of each signature margarita ordered. University of Maine at Farmington alumni Lauren Crosby will be providing live music, and anyone who wants to sign up for a game of corn hole will be donating directly to the Rustic Roots Senior Farm Share program. The event begins at 1 p.m.