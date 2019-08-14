Corridor opponents planning push for referendum question

WILTON - The director of the Say NO to NECEC group outlined some of the actions organizers intend to utilize against the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line project in the coming months at a public meeting held at the town office Wednesday evening.

Most of the meeting was focused on the Central Maine Power corridor's potential impact to biomass power generation in Maine, as well as some of the industries dependent on biomass. Representatives of biomass plants, logging companies and wood product factories said that NECEC would negatively affect their businesses and imperil local jobs. The panel discussion was moderated by Tom Saviello, a Wilton selectperson and opponent of the NECEC project. The audience include local town officials, people in the forestry and/or wood products industry and local legislators.

Mark Thibodeau, a regional manager with Reenergy Holdings, which has plants in Stratton and Livermore Falls, said that 50 people were directly employed by his company, producing between 500,000 to 600,000 megawatt hours per year through the consumption of 800,000 tons of wood residue per year. He was concerned that running 1,200 megawatts of hydropower into the state's electric grid could result in increased periods of congestion for ReEnergy's product - rising from congestion 1 to 3 percent of the time to 10 to 15 percent. That would represent up to two months of increased charges, line loss and other issues relating to congestion, Thibodeau said.

The focus of the capacity question has been on potential bottlenecks within the grid, such as the Maine/New Hampshire interface at the border. CMP is planning upgrades to their existing infrastructure, such as 26.5 miles of new transmission line in an existing corridor between Windsor and Wiscasset, and improvements in Pownal, Sabbatus and Lewiston. In the past, CMP has argued that the biggest change from NECEC will be replacing retiring fossil fuel plants in New England, not displacing biomass and other local generators.

While acknowledging that upgrades were planned for the grid, Thibodeau said that pushing the bottleneck further south, to the Maine/New Hampshire border for example, would leave ReEnergy and other Maine plants facing the same congestion issue.

Others spoke to the importance of the biomass plants within the sphere of the wood products industry. Donny Isaacson, representing PalletOne Inc. in Livermore Falls, said that his company needed the biomass industry to help dispose of waste material created through the manufacture of wooden pallets. Loggers, foresters and property owners in the audience spoke to other issues: removing branches and wood chips after logging jobs and allowing woodlot owners to collect on higher yields by utilizing more material.

Bob Linkletter, of Linkletter and Sons Inc. in Athens said that waste was inherent to the wood products industry. "There is a waste when you take a round tree and cut it into a square board," he said.

Following the panel discussion, Sandi Howard, the director of Say NO to NECEC, outlined some of her organization's next steps. She said that local groups in towns along the NECEC corridor could consider supporting moratoriums: temporarily refusing to consider energy infrastructure project applications while updating ordinances. That could block municipal permits; however at a meeting in Chesterville on July 25, Thorn Dickinson, a vice president with Avangrid, CMP's parent company and the NECEC project manager, said in response to a question that CMP could approach the state Public Utilities Commission to appeal a local permitting decision. The MPUC previously granted the project's Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity.

Say NO to NECEC is also exploring a referendum question to force a statewide vote of some kind on the project. A committee has been researching that option since Aug. 6; Howard said that $7,500 of the $25,000 necessary to launch the effort had been raised. The current goal would be to launch the petition drive in September, after the referendum question was vetted by the Secretary of State's Office. That would give organizers three-and-a-half months to gather the 63,000-plus signatures necessary to force a question onto the November 2020 ballot.