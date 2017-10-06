Cougar football singed by Blue Blazers, 28-27

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School football team (1-5) hosted Westbrook High School (3-3) on a chilly night, putting on a run-heavy show Friday evening that ultimately fell just short.

Hard-earned, tough runs were constant throughout. Senior running back Abram Meader gave the Cougars momentum early, trading scores with the Blue Blazers with each squad ending the first quarter 14 all.

The second quarter featured defense as the main attraction. Sure tackling by each school provided very little offense with Westbrook slowly winning the territory battle. With 57 seconds left in the second quarter, Mt. Blue stung a kick that pinned the Blue Blazers to their own 1 yard line.

The Cougars contained the Blue Blazers run game and with 24 seconds left, forced Westbrook to punt. The resulting drive ended with Meader punching in a touchdown, giving Mt. Blue the lead 20-14 with 3.9 seconds to spare in the half.

The second half began much like the first, a series of running plays that tested the defenses of each opponent. Mt. Blue would see their lead grow to end the third quarter, 27-20.

With one quarter to play, Cougar quarterback Noah Bell joined Meader in running rampant into the Blue Blazers line. Three large chunk runs from the Cougars gave them a good start to decent field position. After Mt. Blue's drive stalled on Westbrook's 37 yard line, the resulting punt was blocked. The Blue Blazers negated the Cougars successful drive with their special teams play putting them in a favorable position at midfield.

Westbrook ran at Mt. Blue, giving them a taste of their own medicine. A string of running plays for the Blue Blazers rewarded Westbrook with a touchdown that gave them a chance to equalize or take the lead with a two-point conversion. With 2:27 left, Westbrook took the lead 28-27 with a sweep run in front of the Den's faithful which found pay dirt.

Mt. Blue continued to fight, with a sparkling run on the kickoff by Ethan Andrews taking the ball to the Cougar 43. The Cougars would rumble with Meader and Bell on successive plays to get to the Blue Blazer four-yard line. The dream comeback for Mt. Blue ended however, when the Cougars were picked off by Westbrook's fine defensive play.