Franklin Countys First News

Cougar Jagger Bullen wrestles to 100 wins

Posted by • January 11, 2018 •

Jagger Bullen and Head Coach Justin Nile pose with Bullen's plaque after his 100th win.

FARMINGTON - Mt. Ararat and Cony High School traveled to the Den to face Mt. Blue High School's wrestling team in a three-squad round robin. It marked Mt. Blue's return from the mat after a winter vacation reinforced by snow days.

"We need to come back focused," head coach Justin Nile said. "We've been working a lot of moves and live wrestling. Work to get that killer instinct back after the long break."

Adam Loewen of Mt. Blue closes in a pin on his Mt. Ararat adversary.

The Cougars took heed of Nile's call. Mt. Blue showed good determination working towards more advantageous position. The Cougars grappled their way to a split outcome, topping Mt. Ararat (40-36) while falling to Cony (45-32).

Mt. Blue freshman Jimmy Archer is all eyes on his way to his early match pin.

Another story line was at play Wednesday. Mt. Blue Junior Jagger Bullen brawled his way to his 99th and 100th win, joining Cougar wrestling royalty. To add to the drama, Bullen missed weight and wrestled against his heaviest competition yet, 126 pounds.

"To be honest, it's a relief," Bullen said with a deep exhale. "100 wins has been my goal since I started wrestling as a freshman (and) it's been on my mind recently."

Jagger Bullen of Mt. Blue gets a hold of his much heavier Cony opponent during his 100th win.

Bullen, still just a junior, has plenty of wrestling left in the tank and is already thinking ahead to 150 wins, which is "in his sights."

"I'd like to give a big thank you to the coaching staff, my mom, dad, grandparents and the Nile family," Bullen said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

3 Responses »

  1. JESS
    January 11, 2018 • 4:24 pm

    Congratulations Jagger. That is a great achievement!

  2. carol
    January 11, 2018 • 4:59 pm

    Congratulations!! Great Job.

    Cmc

  3. Deborah Hiltz
    January 11, 2018 • 6:19 pm

    That is awesome! Congratulations to Jagger. Your family must be very proud.

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives