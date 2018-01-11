Cougar Jagger Bullen wrestles to 100 wins

FARMINGTON - Mt. Ararat and Cony High School traveled to the Den to face Mt. Blue High School's wrestling team in a three-squad round robin. It marked Mt. Blue's return from the mat after a winter vacation reinforced by snow days.

"We need to come back focused," head coach Justin Nile said. "We've been working a lot of moves and live wrestling. Work to get that killer instinct back after the long break."

The Cougars took heed of Nile's call. Mt. Blue showed good determination working towards more advantageous position. The Cougars grappled their way to a split outcome, topping Mt. Ararat (40-36) while falling to Cony (45-32).

Another story line was at play Wednesday. Mt. Blue Junior Jagger Bullen brawled his way to his 99th and 100th win, joining Cougar wrestling royalty. To add to the drama, Bullen missed weight and wrestled against his heaviest competition yet, 126 pounds.

"To be honest, it's a relief," Bullen said with a deep exhale. "100 wins has been my goal since I started wrestling as a freshman (and) it's been on my mind recently."

Bullen, still just a junior, has plenty of wrestling left in the tank and is already thinking ahead to 150 wins, which is "in his sights."

"I'd like to give a big thank you to the coaching staff, my mom, dad, grandparents and the Nile family," Bullen said.