Cougars best Blue Devils, honor seniors

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School field hockey team finished the regular season off with a grand show of appreciation for their seniors as they hosted Lewiston High School on Wednesday.

Family and friends lined a congratulatory tunnel and met each Senior with flowers and well wishes. The six seniors were greeted with well-earned gratitude from their underclass teammates.

The seniors included forwards Hannah Minns and Addisyn Davis, center midfielder Rebecca Harmon, Gracie Foss at defense and Goalie Erika McArthur. Forward/midfielder and senior Samantha Ellis sang the Star Spangled Banner before the match.

The Cougars and Blue Devils got things off quickly with talented ball control on both sides. Mt. Blue was able to capitalize more effectively off of their stick-handling. The Cougars were able to push to the net after gaining possession, unlike the Blue Devils. Lewiston met stiff resistance when taking the ball into Mt. Blue's end.

Similar to previous matches, Mt. Blue's defense stonewalled Lewiston's chances. In another lopsided shot comparison, the Cougars feasted off of 41 shots on goal. The Cougars defense was so stout, Senior keeper McArthur wasn't needed to make a save, goosing shots against for the second straight game.

Seniors Hannah Minns, Samantha Ellis and Gracie Foss all found pay dirt with goals, while Rebecca Harmon scored twice. Underclassman that joined in the scoring were Molly Harmon, Ellie Pelletier and Adelle Foss with a pair.

The 9-0 victory over visiting Lewiston resulted in Mt. Blue ending its regular season with an 11-3 record.