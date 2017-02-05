Cougars can’t climb over Oxford Hills

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue girls basketball team hosted the Vikings of Oxford Hills on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Cougars were faced with an uphill battle against a team with only one loss on the year.

"We'll need discipline, they take and make lots of threes," Mt. Blue's Coach Fred Conlogue, III, said before the game. "We need to make sure we close out [on their shooters] and give them different defenses," he added.

The Vikings ball movement was crisp and quick, forcing the Cougars to cover all around the perimeter. The Cougars implemented their coaches' words, working tirelessly around the three-point line and forcing the Vikings into difficult shots. Despite the distress the Cougars put on the visiting Vikings, their shots continued to splash in.

The Cougars on offense moved the ball well, but found themselves in familiar predicaments. Working around the perimeter to find a way through the Hills, only to meet a mountain of a defender down low. The Vikings played stalwart defense in the low post, allowing very few easy looks at the basket.

Freshman Julia Colby of Oxford Hills proved to be the stand-out player for the 15-1 Vikings. The young Viking's anticipation of passing lanes proved to be a nuisance for the Cougars. Colby collected steals and turned them into easy fast break points at the other end. Her dribble and drive also proved to add a difficult element to Oxford Hills already fast-paced ball movement and danger from deep.

Oxford Hills ended up beating the Cougars by a 60-29 final.

The 5-11 Cougars will look to improve on their season at Skowhegan Feb. 7, at 7 p.m.