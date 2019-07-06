Cougars help out in the community with Day of Caring

FARMINGTON - More than 150 seventh grade students recently swarmed the community with the simple goal of doing some good in celebration of "Day of Caring"- a partnership between Regional School Unit 9 and United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.

Cougars in the Community brought together students at Mt. Blue Middle School with 15 local businesses, organizations and non-profits to work together on several much needed projects. Students planted gardens, sorted clothes, raked and mulched, cleaned and more. The day-long event was sponsored by Origins USA, Farmington Rotary Club and the Lions Club. Students wore t-shirts made specifically for the event, which ended with a barbecue cook out at Hippach Field.

Participating sites included: Pierce House, Western Maine Homeless Outreach, Western Maine Community Action, Mallett School (reading to Pre-K), Franklin County Children’s Task Force, Farmington Fairgrounds, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Knowlton Corner Farms, Orchard Park, Woodlands Memory Care Center, Hope Harvest Community Garden, Bonney Woods / Flint Woods, Rustic Roots Farm, Western Maine Play Museum and MBMS.

Any business or organization interested in having a group volunteer activity are encouraged to call United Way at 778-5048.

For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) to be kept up on programs and initiatives that are up-coming.