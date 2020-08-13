Cougars wait for final word on fall sports

FARMINGTON - In a follow up conversation regarding the reopening of Regional School Unit 9, Mt. Blue High School Athletic Director Chad Brackett said they are still in "wait and see" mode when it comes to fall sports. RSU 9 will not be running after school activities, or a late day bus shuttle. According to Superintendent Tina Meserve, guidelines would have to be adjusted at the state level in order for sports to take place.

"Right now, I don't see how we can play sports under the current guidelines, but the state may have ideas," she said.

Meserve said the goal is to eventually restart the extracurricular opportunities, such as sports, music and theater, but right now the administrative team is focusing on getting kids back in school.

Despite delays in state guidance, Brackett said athletes have been meeting on their own accord under volunteer coach guidance with the primary goal of staying in shape- both mentally and physically.

"Since March these kids haven't been able to do anything," Brackett said. "They all know this is an opportunity and in order to continue they need to be really good about following guidelines."

The Maine Principal's Association released guidelines for teams that wanted to meet up- primarily the usual 6-foot distancing and mask wearing as much as possible. Athletes are required to wear masks anytime they are not doing an actual workout, and have to remain six feet apart at all times, even during drills. The summer sessions were broken down into three phases as outlined by the MPA- phase one required outdoor practice only, with no more than groups of 10, while phases two and three bumped the numbers up to no more than 50 and 100 athletes, respectively. During phase one teams were not allowed to use any equipment; now equipment can be used but not shared. Workouts went from one hour to two hours throughout the phases, and all students had to do a health screening before being allowed on the fields. The coaches can't offer water, so athletes have to bring their own. If they forget water, they aren't allowed to work out, Brackett said.

Brackett said the workouts have been getting about 50 percent of the attendance that they would get in a normal season, and those numbers have declined since the start at the beginning of June. Typically coaches would call to follow up with athletes who don't attend summer workouts, but this year is different. The teams are not allowed to do scrimmages or matches, so their time together is completely focused on drills and working out.

"After a while of no scrimmages, kids get weary. It's the dessert at the end of the meal," Brackett said.

Overall, Brackett said the response has been positive. From parents showing their thanks, to students who are clearly content to be doing what they love to do- Brackett said workouts will continue until they know more about what the year will bring.