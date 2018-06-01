County budget committee approves $6.56 million budget

FARMINGTON - The Budget Committee approved $6.56 million in proposed expenditures at Thursday evening's meeting, with commissioners expected to have their final review of the budget Tuesday morning.

The $6,561,620 budget for fiscal year 2018-19 encompasses both county and jail expenditures, representing an increase of roughly $340,000 as compared to the current fiscal year, or 5.4 percent. Revenue supporting the county's $4.45 million portion of the budget is expected to increase to $695,000, including $185,000 out of the Undesignated funds. The $2.11 million budget for the Franklin County Detention Center will be supported in part through $187,000 in state corrections programming funds.

The budget now goes before the commissioners, appearing on their June 5 agenda. The commissioners can change the budget with unanimous votes. The committee gets the final say, overriding any commissioner changes with a two-thirds majority vote.

The budget includes $1.77 million for the sheriff's office, covering the increased costs associated with the recently-completed contract negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police. That contract includes $1 per hour increases applied during each of the three years, as well as offering an on-call stipend, a small increase to overtime pay and capping the amount of personal time deputies could accrue.

The jail budget was set at $2.11 million, up slightly from last year's $2 million.

The committee's budget includes $61,200 for Programs & Grants, including $7,500 for Western Maine Transportation, $25,000 for Western Maine Community Action, $5,000 for SeniorsPlus, $20,000 for Franklin County Soil & Water and $3,700 for Franklin County Firemen's Association.

Differences between the committee's budget and the one supported by commissioners includes $3,000 less for IT Services, a $1,000 increase to the Jail budget, $10,000 less for Communications - removing a reserve account, and $20,000 in additional funds for Program Grants. Commissioners had approved a budget with $10,000 for WMCA and $3,750 for Western Maine Transportation.

The committee's final vote was 8 to 1 in favor of the $6.56 million budget. Member Bob Luce, a selectman from Carrabassett Valley, was opposed.