County budget finalized at $6.75 million

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Budget Committee made a final alteration to the 2019-20 budget Wednesday evening, overruling a commissioner change and finalizing the budget at $6.75 million.

Commissioners made only two changes to the budget at a previous meeting, adding $323 to the Probate Court budget to correct a calculation error regarding the Register of Probate's pay and $1,000 to the Franklin County Soil & Water line, bringing it up to $21,000. Commissioner Terry Brann said Wednesday night that the increase was intended to benefit the program's executive director, who hadn't had a raise in many years.

The commissioners had voted to change other aspects of the budget, including attempting to reduce funding for Western Maine Community Action and Western Maine Transportation, but their votes were not unanimous. As a result, most of the committee's figures remain in the budget.

The budget committee must vote by a two-thirds majority to overrule a change by the commissioners. The committee approved the Probate Court change but voted to overrule the commissioners on the Soil & Water increase by a vote of 7 to 2; that line will remain at $20,000. Some committee members said that the organization had been saving funds and could give the executive director an increase now, while others said that such a request should come from the agency.

In total, the budget approved totals $6,750,545, adding the jail and county budgets together. Commissioners previously approved using $150,000 from the Undesignated Fund to help defray the budget's impact on local assessments.