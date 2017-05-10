County budget includes jail funds, program grant reductions

FARMINGTON - County commissioners are proposing a roughly flat budget for the next fiscal year, countering increases at the Franklin County Detention Center and capital outlay accounts with reductions to programs and agency grants.

The $6.21 million proposed budget includes $2 million for the Franklin County Detention Center, an increase of $117,000 above the current operating budget of $1.89 million, and $4.21 million to fund county operations, a decrease of approximately $3,000.

Proposed increases at the jail include personnel lines and medical costs. The budget incorporates $187,000 in revenue from the state's Jail Operations Fund that would help offset the cost.

Commissioners have proposed offering no pay raises for nonunion employees this year, as well as significant reductions to the outside programs and agency requests. Every year, as part of the budget process, the commissioners and budget committee set the level of county funding for approximately a dozen agencies. Last year, those agencies received $171,200 at the conclusion of the budget process. This year, commissioners are recommending $61,200 in funding for the programs, as compared to $209,000 in requests.

Commissioners are requesting no funds for the Children's Task Force, Adult Education, Greater Franklin Development Council, Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services and Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice. They are also requesting no funds for Tri-County Mental Health, although that agency received no funding last year and made no request this year.

Commissioners are recommending reduced funding for Western Maine Transportation, Western Maine Community Action, Seniors Plus and Franklin County Soil & Water. These proposed reductions range from $3,000 in the case of Western Maine Transportation to $20,000 from Seniors Plus.

Franklin County Firemen's Association, by far the smallest request at $3,700, is being recommended by commissioners for full funding.

The budget committee, made up of nine selectpersons from Franklin County's three commissioner districts, is in the middle of its own deliberations. The committee will issue its own recommendations on June 14; commissioners can then unanimously veto a committee alteration. The budget committee has the final say on the budget, overruling commissioner vetoes with a two-thirds majority vote.

The committee will be meeting for additional deliberations on May 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Superior Courthouse. The public hearing on the budget will be June 7 at 6 p.m.