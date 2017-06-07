County budget public hearing: ‘Please reconsider’

FARMINGTON - More than 100 community members, including selectmen, town managers, concerned citizens and employees of the social service agencies at stake, packed the Franklin County Courthouse for Wednesday night's public hearing of the county budget.

The Franklin County Budget Committee presented the proposed $6.2 million budget, which members voted on at a meeting two weeks ago. The committee's recommendations largely aligned with the commissioners' proposal, in particular in reducing funds to many of the local social service agencies. The group did make an additional recommendation of cutting a combined $18,750 from the District Attorney's Office, the treasurer's budget and Technical Services.

Representatives from every category of proposed reductions stood to speak for an allotted 20 minutes, aside from the Technical Services department. Assistant DA Claire Andrews asked committee members to restore their proposed $10,000 cut that funds a part-time clerk position, saying that the help is crucial to adequately do the work that needs to be done. Andrews spoke again near the end of the 3-hour hearing, advocating for the social service agencies, one in particular who is at risk of losing all of their county funding if the budget passes as proposed.

"Without their support I could not have resolved a two-year case today," Andrews said of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services. "In my job I see some really difficult things. But I also see these amazing organizations with literally pennies, who can take that money and turn it into so much, for so many people," she said.

Andrews was one of many who stood in support of the nine programs at risk, including Children's Task Force, Adult Basic Education, Western Maine Transportation, Community Action Program, Greater Franklin Development Council, Seniors Plus, Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services, Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, Franklin County Soil and Water. The Franklin County Firemen's Association's request of $3,700 was recommended for full funding.

The budget committee voted in favor of zero dollars for CTF, Adult Ed, GFDC, SAPARS and Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice. The committee voted to fund Western Maine Transportation at $7,500, less than the $10,500 request; WMCA at $20,000, less than the $30,000 request; SeniorsPlus at $10,000, less than the $30,000 request; and Soil & Water at $20,000, less than the $25,000 request.

The budget includes a $2 million proposal for the Franklin County Detention Center, $117,000 above the current operating budget of $1.89 million. The increase in funds will cover the salaries of the 10 full time employees, plus numerous part-time maintenance, administration and operational employees Sheriff Scott Nichols reported.

"We run a bare bones operation," he said.

Many of those who stood to speak commented on the harsh comparison of the jail's budget next to the proposed cuts for programs, noting the relation between the two.

Representatives from the organizations, from directors to part-time employees, shared jarring statistics and emotional stories of the community members they work with. Many expressed their opinion that the proposed cuts do not reflect the face of the community, and that to go ahead with the proposal would bring lasting negative effects. Almost every speaker addressed the common themes of community and asking the committee to reconsider the cuts. Committee members, for the most part, sat silently listening.

"We all hope to discover what it is that would change your mind to become advocates for the poor, the elderly and the children. The proposed budget shows us as tough on punishment and low on compassion, and that's not us," Fen Fowler, the former Executive Director of WMCA said.

The budget committee meets again on June 14 to finalize its recommendations for the county budget.