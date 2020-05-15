County budget to go before committee next week

FARMINGTON - County commissioners reviewed $6.85 million in proposed expenditures at a meeting held earlier this week in advance of next Wednesday's review by the county's budget committee.

Commissioners advanced $4.58 million in county expenditures and $2.27 million to fund the Franklin County Detention Center, an increase over last year's combined budget of approximately $6.75 million. The budget will be next reviewed by a committee made up of representatives from Franklin County towns. That committee's budget can be changed by unanimous votes of all three commissioners and the committee gets a final chance to review the budget and override commissioner changes with a two-thirds majority vote.

Disagreements between the committee's and commissioners' budget resulted in not all of last year's appropriation being expended: included within the $6.75 million figure is a 3 percent cost of living increase approved by the committee; commissioners later approved a 2 percent cost of living increase for non-union employees and a 1 percent increase for elected officials. Similarly, the committee approved roughly $40,000 for Western Maine Community Action and Western Maine Transportation, nonprofit organizations that two commissioners had been phasing out of the county budget. Unless earmarked for a specific purpose or held in a reserve account, funds left over at the end of the fiscal year lapse to the Undesignated Fund. Those funds can be used to reduce the impact of the budget on the local assessments; last year, commissioners approved using $150,000 for that purpose.

On Tuesday, commissioners voted to support a 1 percent increase for most nonunion workers, with Commissioners Terry Brann of Wilton and Charlie Webster of Farmington voting in favor and Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong in opposition. The 1 percent increase does not apply to the Judge of Probate, the director of the communications center, emergency management agency personnel lines or the commissioner positions themselves.

The budget includes 3 percent increases for corrections officers and dispatchers, as previously negotiated between the county and those bargaining groups. The county is continuing to negotiate with the Fraternal Order of Police, representing sheriff's office personnel - that contract expires in June.

A new expenditure in the budget is $30,000 - split between the communications center, jail and sheriff's office - to improve the drainage in the parking lot area on County Way. Water pooling in the area was able to penetrate at least one buried line over last winter, resulting in an issue involving the non-911 line at the Franklin County Regional Communications Center. Other new lines include $20,000 for a reserve account to help pay for new Franklin County Sheriff's Office hires that recently attended the Maine Criminal Justice Academy while working for a different law enforcement agency; the payment goes to the hire's former department.

Approved in the Program Grants section is $23,700 for two organizations: $20,000 for Franklin County Soil & Water and $3,700 for the Franklin County Firemen's Association.

The budget committee will meet on Wednesday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m. To follow crowd restrictions, only the budget committee members and the county's IT manager are expected to be in attendance; department heads and members of the public will call utilize a conference call to communicate with the committee.