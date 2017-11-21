County commissioners approve hires, ask for cruiser bids

FARMINGTON - Commissioners approved the hiring of two new corrections officers, requested bids for a replacement cruiser and shifted money into a reserve to cover the county's benefit liability at Tuesday's meeting.

Commissioners approved the hiring of two corrections officers, filling vacant positions at the Franklin County Detention Center. Casey Boulay, a Jay resident, has worked at the FCDC before as a part-time officer, while Natasha Perez, also a resident of Jay, has worked at the Somerset County Jail for some time. Commissioners approved the hiring of Boulay and Perez as full-time officers.

In other jail-related business, commissioners agreed to a six-month extension of the county's agreement with Maine Pretrial Services, a private, nonprofit agency that provides pretrial services for the county's criminal defendants. Commissioners intend to put that service out to bid, utilizing the six-month window.

Commissioners also received a report on a 2015 Interceptor cruiser that has developed issues that have resulted in it not running or turning off while running. The vehicle is beyond its warranty, with 78,000 miles, and its computer has not returned any code to indicate what the issue is. Chief Deputy Steve Lowell said that the Franklin County Sheriff's Office sees the problem as a safety issue: when the vehicle loses power while operating it becomes difficult to steer.

A new computer could cost something in excess of $6,000, which is greater than the value of the car. FCSO is recommending it be traded in and a 2017 model be acquired. Funds relating to the Stonegarden program, which provides federal funding to patrol routes near U.S. borders, could provide the difference between the 2015 vehicle's trade-in and the new 2017.

Commissioners approved having Lowell seek bids from the three companies that typically respond to Franklin County's requests for proposals. The county ideally wants a vehicle purchased by the time a new deputy is hired; oral boards for that position are Nov. 28.

The commissioners also authorized the transfer of $200,000 of undesignated funds into the Benefit Liability Reserve. Those funds will go toward covering the roughly $490,000 the county owes to its employees for unused leave time; employees can be reimbursed for unused time when they leave the county's employ. Recently, commissioners have moved to limit that liability by paying stipends to nonunion employees in exchange for limits to the amount of accrued personal time off the county would need to purchase.

There is currently $1.8 million in the county's undesignated fund. The reserve account for benefit liability typically contains roughly $50,000.

Communications Director Stan Wheeler updated commissioners on the ongoing project to reinforce the tower on Mosher Hill. Commissioners previously accepted a $20,959 bid to reinforce the Mosher Hill emergency communications tower from Northern Pride Communications out of Topsham. The steel for that project is being delivered from Oklahoma, Wheeler said, and the company anticipates completing the work sometime this winter.

Wheeler noted that 9-1-1 dispatchers took more than 100 emergency calls during the storm of Oct. 30. Typically, the Franklin County facility takes 26 calls a day.