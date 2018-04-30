County communications director announces retirement

FARMINGTON - The Director of Communications for the Franklin County dispatch center today announced his retirement, effective at the end of the fiscal year.

In a letter addressed to the commissioners, Director Stanley Wheeler said that he had been proud to serve the county, first as a dispatcher and later as the head of the dispatch center.

"I am very proud to have been the Director of Communications for the past four years and feel privileged for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Franklin County," Wheeler said.

Wheeler had served as a dispatcher since 2000, first in Livermore Falls and then in Farmington when he entered Franklin County's employ. Prior to that, Wheeler was a paper company production and marketing manager for Mead Corporation in Virginia. He moved to Maine to attend the Bangor Theological Seminary and remained, living in the Farmington area. He also serves as Chaplain for Farmington Fire Rescue.

Wheeler chaired the building committee that oversaw the construction of the 2,200 square foot Franklin County Regional Communications Center, moving dispatchers out of the previously-cramped quarters in the office of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. That facility opened in 2014.

Wheeler was appointed communications director in November 2013. In the letter announcing his retirement, Wheeler said that he had worked to upgrade the existing communications system. He cited the Mosher Hill tower project, the new radio system and the adoption of Radio Over Internet Protocol as steps toward that goal.

He also noted that the county had replaced its console and that while that upgrade did result in problems, the communications center now appeared to have addressed the issue and was moving forward. Issues with audio quality and dropped audio were reported for several months in relation to the Zetron console, eventually leading to the company installing software patches which appear to have corrected the issues.

Wheeler said that he felt that he had made a positive impact for the communications center and "will be leaving it in better shape than when I arrived."

Wheeler's retirement will be effective June 30. In his letter, he said he would work to make the county's transition as smooth as possible.