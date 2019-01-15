County considers options after dispatch reports phone issues

[Editor's Note: We've updated this story to indicate that the issue relates to dispatchers being unable to hear callers, not the other way around]

FARMINGTON - County Commissioners learned Tuesday that phone issues that have plagued the Franklin Regional Communications Center have not abated, with county staff taking steps to consider alternative providers.

CL Folsom, the county's communications director, reported the problem to commissioners earlier this month. Callers have been trying to contact the dispatch center on its county phone line and cannot be heard by the dispatcher on the other end. Callers can hear the dispatcher, Folsom said. The issue seems to have gotten worse since December 2018.

The issue is limited to the dispatch center's business lines, and has not impacted 9-1-1 calls. The county uses GWI to provide phone service to its various departments, but the 9-1-1 system is separate, run on a statewide, closed system that is managed by Consolidated Communications.

Still, Folsom said back on Jan. 2, the issue is a serious one. Some callers are not certain whether their issue constitutes an emergency, and therefore call the dispatch business line, 778-6140, rather than 9-1-1. In some cases, those business line calls represent true emergencies.

The issue does appear to be countywide, other department heads have reported, but only noticeable in dispatch due to the volume of calls the communications center receives.

Folsom and other county employees have been working with GWI to try and correct the issue, but the director reported Tuesday that the issue was still prevalent, perhaps even slightly worse over the past two weeks. In one case over the weekend, Folsom said, a caller had tried five times to contact dispatchers.

County officials advised commissioners to put GWI on notice with a letter formally indicating that the current level of service wasn't acceptable. Meanwhile, the county will seek a legal opinion on its contract with GWI. Research has indicated that Consolidated Communications could provide the same services at a reduced rate per month.

Commissioners Clyde Barker of Strong and Chair Terry Brann of Wilton agreed that a letter should be drafted to GWI. County Clerk Julie Magoon will locate an attorney to review the contract.