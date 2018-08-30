Courthouse project renovating clock tower in Farmington

FARMINGTON - A project to renovate the clock tower of the historic Franklin County Courthouse is expected to be complete in the next few weeks, after additional funds were expended to repair the clock facings.

The building was originally built in 1885 on the site of a converted meeting house and is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. It was designed by George M. Coombs, a Lewiston architect, and serves as the home of the county government and the Franklin County Superior Court.

Last year, commissioners began discussing repairs to the courthouse's distinctive clock tower, which was showing signs of deterioration. The clock's dome needed repair, several boards were rotting and the weather vane needed new paint and bearings. Additionally, the building's gables needed work. Putting the work out to bid, commissioners eventually employed MMR of Boothbay, a profession steeplejack company, to do the renovation. The cost was $26,955 for the work on the tower, with the gable project costing $16,035. The work was scheduled to coincide with the new, 2018 fiscal year that began in July, in order to split the cost of the work between two budgets.

That work has been ongoing throughout the summer. At a recent meeting, the facings of the clock were reported to be in worse shape than originally thought. Commissioners approved expending $6,680 to complete the project within three or four weeks.