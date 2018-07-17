Courthouse renovations to begin this week

FARMINGTON - County commissioners signed a memorandum of understanding with the state Tuesday to implement a jointly funded renovation project for the superior court facilities in the Franklin County Courthouse. Work is anticipated to begin later this week.

The $29,200 project will repaint the courtroom and put down new carpeting. It will also renovate the lawyers' room and the old law library room. The project does not include improvements to the judge's chambers, the jury room or the clerk's office, as those spaces have seen recent investment. James Harris has been contracted to do the painting, while the carpeting work will be completed by Birchwood Interiors.

Franklin County and the state will evenly split the cost of the renovations. The project was previously approved by the county commissioners, who approved having the county clerk sign a memorandum of understanding with the state Tuesday.

Furniture has been moved out of the courtroom, following Monday's proceedings, and work is expected to begin Thursday. The project will be completed over the course of the summer, with the courtroom reopening in the beginning of September. Until then, local hearings and other legal appearances will be heard at the District Court building across the street.

In other business, commissioners welcomed C.L. Folsom as the new director of communications. Folsom will fill the position left vacant by the retirement of Stanley Wheeler in June. The commissioners also approved the hiring of Heidi Jordan to work part-time at the District Attorney's Office.

Commissioners accepted $16,948 in U.S. Department of Interior funds in lieu of taxes associated with the Appalachian Trail, part of which runs through the Unorganized Territory.

Commissioners approved two carry-forwards from the previous fiscal year: $2,500 for a Probate Court line item and $19,000 to create an Insurance Reserve. Franklin County recently withdrew from the Maine County Commissioners Association risk pool, opting instead to utilize Kyes Insurance's less-expensive bid. MCCA has indicated that the county owes an assessment for its previous participation in the pool, specifically relating to nine years in which there remains an open claim. The reserve would help fund any payments related to a potential assessment.

Commissioners also scheduled a Tax Increment Financing workshop on Aug. 2 at 9 a.m. at the Franklin County Courthouse.