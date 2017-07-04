Cows, clowns and tooth fairies hit the streets for Farmington parade

The Farmington parade kicked off at 10 a.m. sharp under sunny skies.
Richard Biegaj of Farmington celebrates his 20th Fourth of July parade.
Janet Mills waves to the audience, walking with the Franklin County Democrats.
Pierre the Lumberjack rode along with Amos the Moose representing Sugarloaf. The float won first place in the Antique Car category.
The Community Dental toothfairies handed out toothpaste to kids on the sidewalk. The display came in first place of all the floats in the parade.
A young 4-H member walks with her steer in the parade. The Franklin County Dairy Club came in first in the Agriculture category of the competition. (Photo by Scott Landry)
Members of the Blue Crew, Mt. Blue High School's Robotic Team, sold rootbeer floats to help raise money for an upcoming adventure. More to come on this story. (From left to right: Andrea Jones, Chandler Pike, Matt Gallant, Ben Andrews and Hallie Pike)
A young representative leads the Old Crow Indian Band.
Besties Ryker Bracey and Chloe Ames hold their balloons, and each other, tightly.
The Smiling Goat Precision Juggling Corps stuns the audience with their moves. The group came in third in the Patriotic category of the parade, behind the American Legion in at first and the Franklin County Democrats at second. (Photo by Scott Landry)
An Upward Bound participant helps to carry the group's banner. The students sang their way through the parade, coming in first place in the Music category. (Photo by Scott Landry)
Clowns off duty. (Kim Allen and Karen West)
Karen West carries on the clowning tradition which began in the mid 80s, when her father, Allan Smith, began doing it for local events. He is pictured here in 1991 holding his granddaughter Allie West.