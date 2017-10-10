Crash damages local chiropractor’s office

FARMINGTON - An local business was damaged Monday afternoon, after a vehicle accidentally crashed through a wall.

According to Farmington Police Department Deputy Chief Shane Cote, who reviewed a report submitted by Officer Ryan Rosie, the incident occurred just after 4 p.m. in the Narrow Gauge Square off Front Street. The involved vehicle was a black 2014 Nissan operated by Amanda Foster, 24 of Skowhegan. Foster was a permitted driver, Cote said, operating the vehicle for training purposes. Also in the vehicle was passenger Holly Oliver, 34 of Mercer, a licensed operator.

Cote said that it appeared that Foster had simply mistaken the accelerator for the brake. "She just hit the wrong pedal," he said.

The Nissan accelerated and struck the office of Western Maine Chiropractic, operated by Dr. Timothy Saulter and located at 116 Narrow Gauge Square. It crashed into the wall and damaged two exam rooms. According to Sue Corbett, who works at the office, the vehicle struck an interior wall in between the two rooms, which prevented it from entering the building.

Corbett said that the building is still structurally sound. The office was open today per usual.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. No charges are anticipated.