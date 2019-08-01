Crash damages Maine Wood Turning building, injures driver

NEW VINEYARD - A Perry man received minor injuries in a car crash Wednesday night, after his vehicle left the roadway and struck the Maine Wood Turning building on Route 27.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, first responders received a report of a crash and responded at approximately 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. Franklin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brad Scovil and Deputy Derrick Doucette responded, as did the New Vineyard Fire Department and NorthStar EMS.

A pickup truck operated by Ervins Bubier, 39 of Perry, was traveling south on Route 27 when his vehicle hydroplaned and left the roadway. It struck the Maine Wood Turning building, located near Route 27.

Scovil said that "speed and weather" appeared to the leading causes of the crash.

Bubier was treated at the scene by NorthStar personnel but declined transport to the hospital.