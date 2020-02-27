Crash sends Phillips man to hospital

STRONG - A Phillips man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 4 Thursday morning.

According to information provided by Sheriff Scott Nichols, dispatchers received a call about the crash at 10:04 a.m. in Strong. Sgt. Matthew Brann responded for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

A 2014 Ford Focus operated by Brian Carlton, 28 of Phillips, was traveling south on Route 4 when it the vehicle left the roadway and struck a snowbank on the right side of the road. Carlton then backed up his vehicle into a nearby driveway, when a 2007 Ford F-150 traveling south on Route 4 left the roadway and struck the Focus in the vicinity of its left, rear quarter panel.

The F-150 was operated by Dakota Bailey, 21 of Strong. Neither he nor passenger Nicholas Walker, 24 of New Vineyard, were injured in the crash, but Carlton was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar EMS with a possible injury that Brann described as a non-life threatening injury.

The Ford Focus was towed from the scene by Sander's Auto Body of Phillips, while Bailey's vehicle was driveable after the crash. In addition to NorthStar, Strong Fire Department was at the scene with Brann.

No charges are pending as a result of the crash, according to Brann. He noted that it was snowing when the crash occurred and there was slush on the road, which contributed to the incident.