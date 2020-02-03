Crash sends Phillips resident to hospital

PHILLIPS - A local resident was transported via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center Sunday morning, after two vehicles collided on the Weld Road.

According to information released by Sheriff Scott Nichols, the crash occurred at 305 Weld Road with the call coming in at 10:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Morgan responded, as did Sgt. Nate Bean and the Phillips Fire Department.

The crash occurred as a red 1998 Dodge Durango was traveling down a driveway toward the Weld Road. The driveway was steep and covered with ice, Nichols said, and the vehicle was unable to stop as it approached the main road. It was struck by a 2010 Toyota Sienna that was traveling toward Weld, with the Toyota striking the Dodge in the front driver's side.

The operator of the Dodge, Deirdre O'Neil, 17 of Phillips, was transported to MMC by a LifeFlight helicopter. An update on her condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

A 15-year-old passenger in the Dodge also complained of pain, but wasn't transported.

The operator of the Toyota, Leslie Janarelli-Norton from New Portland, and its four passengers were reportedly not transported as a result of the crash.

The crash was reconstructed by the Maine State Police, Nichols said.