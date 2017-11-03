Credit union celebrates 50th anniversary

FARMINGTON - The University Credit Union is celebrating its 50th anniversary today, with free food, music and giveaways at all of its locations statewide.

While Oct. 31 is the true, 50-year anniversary, UCU decided to save its biggest celebration for Friday. In 1967, the credit union was established for employees of the University of Maine system in the basement of Coburn Hall in Orono. Since then, it's grown to more than 28,000 members across the state, serving UMaine employees, students, alumni and their families. They've also expanded their membership to cover the Maine Maritime Academy and other schools and employers.

Farmington offered food, merchandise giveaways and a festive atmosphere at its location on High and Middle Street. Stephanie Beck, UCU's marketing manager, said that the event was a chance for UCU to appreciate its members.

"We're just saying thank you to our members," Beck said. "We wanted to end things with a big celebration."

UCU has been holding events and giveaways all year in celebration of the anniversary. A number of sweepstakes winners have already been announced; the winners of more than a dozen, larger sweepstakes prizes will be announced through November.

Locally, UCU customers have also been acclimating themselves to the Farmington location's new improvements, following a renovation that was completed last autumn. It was the first major renovation since the credit union moved into Farmington 10 years ago. UCU acquired an abutting property and expanded its parking lot, adding a drive-through lane and some green space.

As part of that renovation, UCU added a new Interactive Teller Machine that allows customers to perform a number of banking transactions, while communicating with a UCU teller via a video link. The ITM was being used more and more over the past year, Beck said, as members became more comfortable interacting with a teller remotely. Given that only a small number of tellers are assigned to the ITMs, Beck noted, customers were oftentimes speaking with the same person, much like they would at any local branch.

The ITM allows customers to make loan payments, deposit cash or checks, and inquire about their balances. It can also dispense bills ranging from $1 to $50, or different coinages. After banking hours, the ITM functions as an ATM, dispensing either $5 or $20 bills. UCU has also installed a new ATM in the University of Maine at Farmington Olsen Student Center.