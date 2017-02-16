Crowell Pond Fishing Derby is March 4

NEW SHARON - The fish will be biting on Crosby Pond next month, as families gather to show support for their local school.

The annual ice fishing derby on the Vienna Road pond will be held on March 4 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The primary fundraiser for Cape Cod Hill School's Parent/Teacher Organization, the event will feature drawings, refreshments and, of course, plenty of fish.

This is the eighth derby of its kind, after the 2016 event was cancelled due to abnormally warm weather. The PTO provides funds for field trips to places like Fort Western, and technology for classroom camera projectors; items not covered by the district budget. The event typically raises approximately $1,500 through the sale of $5 tickets ($20 for each immediate family) as well as the sale of raffle tickets.

"The kids benefit," CCHS Principal Darlene Paine said. "It's things the budget doesn't provide."

This year, the derby organizers are offering a $100 cash prize for the largest brook trout caught during the event. Trophies will be provided for the fishermen that snag the three biggest trout, perch, bass and pickerel. Prizes for the drawings include an ice fishing jet sled donated by Sandy River Farm Supply, a plane ride with Mike Wells, a stay at Comfort Inn, as well as gift certificates from Calzolaio Pasta Company, Lotus Blossom, Shelly's Hometown Market, Northern Lights and more.

Douin's Market in New Sharon will be donating hot dogs.