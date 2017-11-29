CSArt brings Maine artwork straight to doorstep

FARMINGTON - Living in an agricultural community, many residents of Franklin County are familiar with the Community Supported Agriculture shares offered by local farmers - a weekly box of fresh produce that members sign up for at the beginning of the grow season. The box includes a variety of the farm products, giving members access to new vegetables, fresh food and an opportunity to support neighbors.

What people might not know is that a similar style of shared resources exists for a different kind of food - one that feeds the hankering for creativity. Community Supported Art, a similar share program now in its fifth year, delivers a variety of Maine-based artwork straight to members' doorsteps.

"We are really focused on making art accessible by everyone. Becoming a CSArt member is sort of like dipping your toes into becoming a collector," CSArt organizer Meg Willing said.

The program was created by Alana Dao and Guy Lyons after seeing similar models popping up throughout the country. They saw galleries exploring different modes of sharing and selling art, reaching out from their singular locations to connect with the local community, and saw potential in Maine to do something similar.

While CSArt has been primarily based out of Portland thus far, the program strives to connect artists from across the entire state and has been making more efforts recently to reach the more rural regions with their offerings.

"We're finding different ways to get art into the hands of Mainers, while at the same time supporting our artists by letting them know the work they are doing is being seen and getting into homes," Willing said.

Members can sign up for either a three or six month share, with flexible payment options available. Each month members will receive a new piece of art from a Maine artist, with a biography of the artist and a description of the piece. Seasons run from January to June, with new artists featured each year.

The program is largely about encouraging everyone to dabble in the world of collecting art- keeping it affordable, bringing it straight to peoples' homes and choosing a range of medias that appeal to different viewers. But CSArt is also about the creators- stringing together the Maine network of painters, sculptors and musicians who might be isolated in their homes.

"We're really proud of our artists. We're working on providing ways for them to collaborate, share resources, sell their work or get feedback on projects they're working on. We want to cut through the competition and foster meaningful relationships where artists can support each other through the creative process," Willing said.

One way the CSArt team is creating that network of support is by providing a new app that brings together artists throughout the state into one virtual space.

"We're hoping they can do things like give away paint they might be getting rid of, or car pool to a show- but also post projects they might be working on and collaborate with other artists in the state," Willing explained.

For more information about CSArt or to sign up for a share, click here. This season's share is focused on the theme of "make the brutal tender" a quote from author Maggie Nelson that aims to inspire creative representation of the difficult political year the country has witnessed. All proceeds go directly to the artists.

This year a special membership option will also donate to a social justice organization. "Glimmer Post" delivers a monthly mini piece of art to member's mailboxes that hopes to be uplifting and encouraging. The monthly cost is $7 with $5 of that amount going directly to a charitable organization.