Cub scouts prepare to get back on the trail

FARMINGTON - In a year when so many other activities are suspended or cancelled, Cub Scout Pack 585 (serving Farmington, Wilton, and surrounding towns) is getting ready to get back on the trail.

Cub Scouting is a family-oriented, year-round program designed to meet the needs of young boys and girls (kindergarten through fifth grade) with fun and challenging activities that promote character development, physical fitness, and good citizenship.

"Pack 585 has been in a rebuilding period for the past few years," Cubmaster Walt Fails of New Sharon said. Fails' son Cam is in the fourth grade den that has grown from two scouts in 2017 to seven scouts this year. "We've recruited new den leaders and are adding more of the outdoor activities to our schedule, like hiking and camping, that have traditionally been the center of the scouting experience."

The schedule of pack outings for 2020-2021 is still being developed, but will hopefully include at least a few more of the traditional outings before winter sets in, and possibly winter outings such as ice fishing and snowshoeing.

The Cub Scouts have plenty of indoor activities planned as well to keep kids busy through the winter months. Scouts in each rank work on a variety of skill-development activities, from tying knots to communicating in code and using a pocketknife to programming a computer.

"Another goal of the pack is to increase community service to reinforce part of the Scout Oath, 'to help other people at all times,'" Committee Chair of Pack 585 Jon Abell said.

Scouts also work on crafts, perform skits, and learn about their world from field trips and guest speakers. For some cub scouts, the Pinewood Derby in which they build and race their own model cars is the highlight of the winter.

This year, scouts will have the option to participate in meetings virtually or to meet in person in locations with ample space to spread out.

To learn more about joining, contact the Cubmaster at peacekeper11467@gmail.com, or Committee Chair at jabell6841@gmail.com. You can learn more about scouting at https://scouting.org. Later in September, at a date TBD, a sign-up night will take place for interested families. Stay tuned for details.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, the scouts and their parents will be running a fundraising yard sale at the Trinity United Methodist Church, on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. The yard sale will be on from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items can be donated between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. the day before. For more info about the yard sale, contact Xiaofang Clark at shicious@gmail.com or 207-307-1109.