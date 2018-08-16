Culvert replacement to close Front Street in September

FARMINGTON - A project to add a retaining wall and a culvert to Front Street will get underway next month, closing the south end of street on Sept. 1.

The $421,402 project will be undertaken by Ranger Contracting of Oakland, the lowest of three bidders. The project will replace a large culvert on the south end of Front Street, with the goal of targeting flooding in that area, as well as install sidewalks, lighting and a precast block retaining wall. Town officials have made that end of Front Street a priority due to its relatively heavy pedestrian traffic, and lack of sidewalks and lighting at the south end.

The cost of the project is being covered through a combination of Public Works Department, Department of Environmental Protection and Tax Increment Financing money.

On Sept. 1 and moving forward through the month, traffic will be detoured onto Depot Street near the Farmer's Union. Additional, associated construction will also be taking place further north on Front Street, between Depot and lower Broadway, over the next few months. That construction will reduce traffic along that section to one lane or temporarily close the road at times.

Businesses on Front Street will remain accessible via the north end, as well as Depot Street.