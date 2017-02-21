Curbside out; police reduction included in proposed Jay budget

JAY - Voters will be considering $6 million in expenditures when they go to the polls in April, after the Board of Selectpersons set the budgetary articles at Monday evening's meetings. Several of the votes were divided, three selectpersons to two, and the Budget Committee voted against supporting four articles at the amount set by the board.

The budget process had drawn consistently large crowds as the two boards sought to deal with a $1,333,334 property tax settlement payment to Verso, relating to the mill's over payment of taxes in the years 2013-2015. To help accommodate this significant expansion of the town's debt service cost center, the Board of Selectpersons has proposed $582,082 in reductions to municipal expenditures. Not including the Verso payment, these cuts, along with an estimated $246,700 boost to town revenue lines, would represent a more than 21 percent decrease in Jay's net expenditures.

Cuts in the articles approved by the selectpersons include the previously-discussed elimination of curbside pickup service, the loss of a position at the transfer station (with a probable reduction of transfer station hours of operation), reducing a full-time custodian/sexton/animal control officer down to a part-time custodian, reducing a full-time Jay Police Department detective position to a part-time position, a 10 percent cut from the Jay-Niles Memorial Library budget, cutting some $4,500 out of donation lines and another $1,000 out of General Assistance. Capital Reserve contributions were zeroed out town-wide, a number of supply lines were reduced, and money was pulled out of benefit lines as negotiations continue with the municipal employee union. NorthStar EMS has provided the town with an end-of-year payment over the past two years, and town officials are proposing raising $37,500 in the next fiscal year, as opposed to the current $56,000.

Additionally, several items previously included in the budget would instead be covered through the town's recreation fund, which currently includes $176,543. The so-called "Tower Fund" receives $1,012 per month from those leasing a cell tower on town land, as well as occasional infusions of cash from timber harvests. The Spruce Mountain and Area Youth Sports insurances will be covered out of the Tower Fund, as they were last year, for $11,025 and $2,500, respectively. Additionally, the Board of Selectpersons voted to pay the town's $12,000 share of the Livermore Falls-based Summer Recreation program out of this fund, as well as $2,000 for fireworks on July 4. Also included was a $4,655 appropriation to Spruce Mountain Ski Club to go toward the purchase of a wide-track snow machine capable of responding to emergencies. That expenditure is contingent on Livermore and Livermore Falls paying their share of the vehicle.

Paying that $32,180 out of the Tower Fund removes the $12,000 Summer Recreation line from the budget and reduces the donation cost center to $2,775, money that would have funded the Jay Historical Society, the Spruce Mountain Ski Club, Tri-County Ministerial, North Jay Grange, Western Maine Veterans and the July 3rd parade.

Initially, the board voted 4 to 1 to include $500 for Tri-County Ministerial, the local-area food pantry; however, Budget Committee members voted not to recommend passing that line by a vote of 2 to 6. Committee members pointed to discussions at a previous budget meeting, in which town officials discussed zeroing out all donation lines. The Board of Selectpersons then voted 4 to 1 to fund all donations at $0, a figure the Budget Committee supported by a vote of 5 to 3.

Selectperson Judy Diaz made motions to further reduce the budget, often supported by Selectperson Keith Cornelio and opposed by the other three members of the board: Chair Terry Bergeron, Selectperson Tom Goding and Selectperson Tim DeMillo. These included motions to reduce the Town Government line, which funds the town office operations and staff, by approximately $40,000; the Fire Department budget by an additional $5,000; the Transfer Station by $60,000; as well as two motions to reduce the Sewer Department by $38,000 and $28,000.

Superintendent Mark Holt said he wasn't certain where the reduction would come from, given that the proposed $538,613 basically paid a series of bills. Diaz suggested reducing one of the department's two full-time positions to a part-time position. After three failed motions, the board successfully moved $530,613, a reduction of $8,000 from the previously proposed figure and a little more than $10,000 as compared to the current fiscal year. The vote was 3 to 2, with Bergeron, DeMillo and Goding in favor and Cornelio and Diaz opposed.

Diaz also successfully moved to reduce the buildings and grounds cost center from the previously-proposed $45,450 down to $40,000, representing a $34,035 reduction from the current fiscal year. The bulk of those savings, as previously proposed and discussed, was garnered through the reduction of the full-time custodian/sexton/animal control officer down to a part-time custodian and a couple of stipends. Diaz and Cornelio were joined by Goding in successfully moving the $40,000 amount, opposing Bergeron and DeMillo.

Other 3 to 2 Board of Selectperson votes included the town government, fire department, sewer department, highway department and transfer station lines. The transfer station budget is seeing one of the more significant reductions across the entire budget: $477,000 in the current fiscal year down to $330,450. That represents the elimination of curbside pickup, currently contracted through Archie's, and reducing the department down to one full-time position, plus some assistance from the highway department. While the new budget doesn't include an inherent reduction in hours of operation, Highway Foreman John Johnson said, the Board of Selectpersons will likely need to reduce the time the station is open.

Diaz and Bergeron were opposed to the $330,450 amount, with Goding, Cornelio and DeMillo in favor.

The Budget committee was similarly divided on many of the articles. They voted against recommending the selectpersons' amounts for several department budgets, including town government, by a vote of 1 to 6; the police department, by a vote of 2 to 5; the sewer department, by a vote of 4 to 4; and the hydrants/street lights budget, by a vote of 4 to 4. They also voted against recommending transferring non-taxpayer revenue to the snowmobile club, ATV club and Channel 7 by a vote of 4 to 4; the board voted unanimously that those transfers take place.

The Board of Selectpersons was unanimous on several articles, including the General Assistance, insurance and capital paving lines. The board unanimously supported the Jay-Niles Library budget of $142,965, a 10 percent reduction from the current fiscal year; as well as the reduced figure for NorthStar EMS. The Jay Police Department budget was approved unanimously by the board at $657,823, a reduction of $95,021 from the current fiscal year. That includes eliminating the detective position and replacing it with a 16-hour-a-week part-time position, saving the town approximately $70,000 in salary and benefits. The reduction would impact investigations, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said at a previous meeting, as patrol officers did not always have time to conduct interviews or investigate burglaries during their shifts.

While supported unanimously by the board, the Budget Committee voted against recommending the $657,823 budget by a vote of 2 to 5, with one abstention.

As proposed, only two lines are expected to see increases: a $595 bump in the professional services line, associated with increased fees, and the $1.5 million jump in debt service, associated with the Verso settlement payment.

The town is anticipating an additional $246,700 in revenue, including a proposed $54,281 hike in the sewer fees. That increase, coupled with the $582,082 decrease in municipal expenditures, would result in $829,000 to go toward covering the $1.3 million settlement payment to Verso.

If approved, the precise impact of the budget on the tax bill is uncertain, in part due to the ongoing school budget process and in part due to uncertainties surrounding some revenue figures. Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere noted that the town had been looking at a 3 mil increase prior to the budget process, and provided a rough estimate that the proposed town budget, plus $600,000 in reductions preliminarily proposed for RSU 73's budget, would result in approximately a 1 mil increase. The school budget represents 55 percent of the Jay tax bill, with the municipal expenditures funded by another 36 percent. The remaining percentage goes toward the county budget.

The next action on the 2017-18 municipal budget will take place in April, when residents vote on whether to accept the Board of Selectperson appropriations for the town departments.