Curling starting up in Rangeley, stones provided

RANGELEY - For the second year in a row lessons and pick-up matches of curling will be offered at Haley Pond for anyone interested in learning the unique sport. The group was formed last year by Chris Devine, who handmade the 30-pound stones required for the game. This year the group is being led by Doug Dunlap and Alan Wicken.

“I just showed up last year and had a pretty good time. So when I heard that Chris was unavailable to do it this year I decided to help put it together,” Dunlap of Farmington, said.

The game originated in Scotland in the 1500s when farmers would gather round, flat-bottomed stones from river beds and slide them across the frozen ponds and marshlands. The sport is a unique one, though is described as a mix between bowling and shuffleboard. Since the medieval times the game has evolved into an Olympic sport, with strict rules and regulations.

In Rangeley, however, the rules are treated more like guidelines, with the only strict one being that participants have fun.

“It’s not really a league, or a club. People are just invited to come out and learn and play some pickup games,” Dunlap said.

The first gathering is Wednesday Jan. 18 from 5-6 p.m. on the Rangeley Skating Club portion of Haley Pond. The group will meet every Wednesday throughout January and the first three weeks of February, ending with a for-fun match at the Rangeley Winterpalooza.

Pete Christensen of the Rangeley Skating Club has been preparing the ice for curling by clearing the surface and flooding with water to crate a smooth surface.

No specific gear is required, though participants should dress warm and wear shoes that can slide across the frozen playing field. Anyone with ice grippers are encouraged to bring them along, though they aren’t required.

For more information you can call 577-9353.