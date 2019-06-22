Customers appreciated with bounce house, hotdogs and more

FARMINGTON - A new event on Saturday showed thanks to customers by way of bounce house, hotdogs, prizes and activities.

"We started small this year but we're hoping to make it bigger next year," H&R Block owner Jammie Knox said.

Knox said she had always wanted to do a customer appreciation day, so the timing seemed right when the owners of Harris Septic approached her with the same idea. Erica and Rodney Harris had asked Knox if they could rent the large, open parking lot on Knowlton corner Road for an event to specifically thank their customers; the idea blossomed from there to include seven other businesses- primarily H&R Block clients.

"We just thought it would make sense to do it all together. I like showcasing our clients' businesses," Knox said.

The event drew roughly 100 people between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Participants had the chance to win a summer-themed prize by collecting stamps from the different vendors. This gave vendors the chance to network and share information about their businesses, Knox said.

Businesses included Harris Septic Services, Skyline Masonry, Rustic Elegance, Justa Alpaca, Downtown Press Cafe and Vera's. Each vendor offered a different activity, such as cupcake decorating at Downtown Press' booth, or yarn spinning at Justa Alpaca.