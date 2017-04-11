CVA secures matching funds for new academic center

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The Carrabassett Valley Academy has secured funding to match a Harold Alfond Challenge Grant, the school announced Monday, eliminating construction debt incurred through the construction of a new academic center. That facility will be formally named later this spring, in honor of a local couple that played an important part in the CVA's history.

CVA was awarded the challenge grant in May 2015, as part of their fundraising efforts relating to the the King Cummings Campus. The CVA has been improving its campus since 2000, completing the initial phase of the New Campus Campaign in 2008. Land was acquired and a dorm was built, with the Academy going on to add a soccer field and track. CVA also worked to expand the school's annual and endowed scholarship funds.

The second new building on the CVA campus will be the new academic center. The Harold Alfond Foundation grant represented a chance to eliminate debt incurred to finance construction of its academic center and create a new student center. It required the CVA to secure $536,000 in new gifts and commitments by Dec. 31, 2016 to trigger a $500,000 matching grant.

"We continue to be humbled and grateful for the tremendous support of the CVA community," said CVA Director of Development Kate O’Halloran. "We are particularly gratified to see so many young alumni who helped get us to the finish on this endeavor. They seem to truly appreciate the value of their CVA education and experience and wanted to give something back to the school that means so much to them."

The new academic center will be formally named this spring to honor Peter and Martha Webber. One of the first families to live full-time in Carrabassett Valley, both Peter and Martha volunteered on school boards, ski clubs and for their church. While the Academy was taking shape in the early 1980s, the Webbers kept their focus on the school's academic program, a commitment that school officials say continues to this day.

Securing the grant funds moves CVA closer to completing the King Cummings Campus project. The CVA will now begin planning for the next phase of the campaign, which will include a new student center. That project already has momentum, as the Harold Alfond Foundation has pledged an additional $500,000 capstone grant to help CVA complete that facility.